ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TikTok banned from all mobile devices issued by US House of Representatives

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeJ5o_0jwHWTSO00

All US House of Representative lawmakers and staffers have been issued a directive to remove TikTok from their government-issued mobile devices in the latest move prohibiting the use of the Chinese video-sharing platform in the country.

Catherine L Szpindor, the chief administrative officer of the House, reportedly issued the directive, deeming TikTok a “security risk”.

“House staff are NOT allowed to download the TikTok app on any House mobile devices. If you have the TikTok app on your House mobile device, you will be contacted to remove it,” the memo said, according to NBC News.

The latest memo from the House chief administrative officer reportedly also said future downloads of the app are prohibited.

With this move, the US House joins a list of government bodies in the country to prohibit the use of the Chinese platform.

In December, members of the US Senate called for prohibiting all federal employees from downloading or using the ByteDance-owned platform.

The US Congress also proposed a ban on TikTok from most government devices amid spying and censorship concerns surrounding the app in a $1.7 trillion bill unveiled last week.

There has been growing bipartisan concern that Beijing may use some of its regulatory power over Chinese companies, including ByteDance, to control American user data.

Several states in the US, including Maryland, Texas, Georgia and Utah have banned state agencies from downloading and using TikTok following reports alleging that China ’s state-backed hackers stole millions of Covid relief funds in the US .

“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices – including when, where, and how they conduct internet activity – and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Texas governor Greg Abbott said in a letter to Lt Gov Dan Patrick, Texas Speaker Dade Phelan and state agency leaders.

The app has also been banned by some US universities and colleges , including The University of Oklahoma and Auburn University in Alabama, following the government crackdowns against the app.

“With the passage of the Omnibus that banned TikTok on executive branch devices, the CAO worked with the Committee on House Administration to implement a similar policy for the House,” a spokesperson for the Chief Administrative Officer told Reuters.

A TikTok spokesperson recently said in a statement that the company would continue to brief members of the US Congress on its plans “well underway” to “further secure our platform in the US” .

“It is troubling that rather than encouraging the administration to conclude its national security review of TikTok, some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically-motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the US,” the spokesperson said.

Comments / 15

Related
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Engadget

Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans

President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

999K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy