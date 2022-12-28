Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Lakers Injury Report: Could Los Angeles Be Down Another Starter In Orlando?
L.A. hopes to end a four-game losing streak.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
LeBron James' Lakers Humble Magic as Orlando Loses
The Orlando Magic couldn't get it done against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.
Pokusevski Injury Spells Opportunity For Thunder
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Aleksej Pokusevski had sustained a “non-displaced tibial plateau fracture” and will be re-evaluated in approximately six to eight weeks. The injury happened after the seven-foot forward landed awkwardly in the Thunder’s match against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Game Preview
Over the course of the Orlando Magic’s successful nine-game stretch where they amassed eight victories, the team brought forth a balanced effort, ranking top five in both offense and defense during that span. That, however, was not the case on Tuesday night when the Magic’s defense was shredded by...
Thunder Gameday: Hosting the Rebuilding Spurs
Tonight marks the seventh-straight home game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they host the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Neither team is in the playoff picture, but both have young talent and the upside to be competitive on any given night. These two teams matched up less...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Lakers News: LeBron James Knows His Team Is Tiny
But that didn't stop L.A. from beating the bigger Magic tonight!
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
Lakers star LeBron James’ cryptic take on playing vs. Heat Wednesday
LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed 129-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. In 31 minutes of play, James dropped 28 points, seven rebounds and five dimes, leading all scorers as LA pulled away in the fourth quarter. However, it seems as if there’s a slight chance that James would miss the Lakers’ clash against the Miami Heat tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back.
Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte
Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
Coyotes win again at Mullett Arena with 4 unanswered goals in third period vs. Leafs
There's always a buzz in the building when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Scottsdale native Auston Matthews make their annual visit to Arizona, and Thursday night was no different. Coyotes staff decorated Mullett Arena in Reverse Retro replica "desert sienna" colored jerseys, which were placed on every seat in the building. But there was no keeping out the blue and white-clad fans of Canada's darlings of hockey, the Leafs, and the noise those folks made for...
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devin...
Thunder Gameday: Quick Trip to Charlotte
Following a seven-game homestand, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Charlotte tonight to take on the Hornets. This will be a one-game trip away from Oklahoma City before the team heads back for another contest at Paycom Center. As such, this will be the Thunder's last game of the season on the road.
Lakers News: Miami's All-Stars, Three-Point Shooting Overpower Lakers
Heat beat L.A. 112-98.
Longhorns Notebook: Quinn Ewers Impresses, Defense Struggles in Alamo Bowl Loss
Three key takeaways from the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl loss to the Huskies.
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie when Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off a San Jose defenseman and into the net for his second goal of the game. Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal. Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers in their first game of a three-game California swing. Samuel Ersson made 25 saves to earn his first win in his second career start.
