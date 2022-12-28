ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 men in custody after BPD discover catalytic converter chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Relatives identify a man involved in Christmas Eve double-homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has not released more information regarding a double-homicide in southwest Bakersfield Christmas Eve. But relatives of one of the victims have identified him as 30-year-old Tanner Marlow. Marlow was a mixed martial arts fighter and his cousin on Marlow’s GoFundMe page described him as, “one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in Bakersfield accused of double stabbing in Tulare County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in Bakersfield for his alleged involvement with a double stabbing in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, December 26, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella for a stabbing.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

The father of a man shot, killed on Christmas Eve tells his story

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner has released the names of the two men who shot and killed each other on Christmas Eve in Southwest Bakersfield. Those men are Jacob Malena and Tanner Marlow. Jacob Malena’s father spoke to 17 News about Jacob and Jacob’s side of the story. Tanner Marlow, a 30-year-old undefeated Mixed Martial […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
legalexaminer.com

Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield

A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One man confirmed dead after two-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield

Update: The Bakersfield Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed the gardening truck was stopped with a man changing a tire when he was struck by the SUV and died, according to a news release from BPD. A passenger of the gardening truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

