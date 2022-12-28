Read full article on original website
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a chop shop containing multiple stolen vehicles at an uninhabited and code-enforced substandard house in South Bakersfield on Wed, Dec 28.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has not released more information regarding a double-homicide in southwest Bakersfield Christmas Eve. But relatives of one of the victims have identified him as 30-year-old Tanner Marlow. Marlow was a mixed martial arts fighter and his cousin on Marlow’s GoFundMe page described him as, “one of the […]
Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
Bakersfield Californian
The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
Garry Davis, longtime sergeant in sheriff’s homicide division, dies at 76
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of its best. Garry Davis, who was a sergeant in the homicide division, as well as in search-and-rescue, died Dec. 20 at the age of 76 after a long fight with Parkinson’s disease and other ailments, his family said. Davis grew up in […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Bakersfield accused of double stabbing in Tulare County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in Bakersfield for his alleged involvement with a double stabbing in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, December 26, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella for a stabbing.
Bakersfield Now
Man reported missing after Thanksgiving, found dead, according to family
WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man who was reported missing a day after Thanksgiving, was found dead in the Kern River Canyon Tuesday, after a weeks-long search, according to his family. Nathan Jackson, 42, was last seen November 25 after surprising his mother for Thanksgiving in Wofford Heights....
Bakersfield Now
Driver crashes into power pole in south Bakersfield, severely injured: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was sent to the hospital Tuesday night with major injuries after their pickup truck crashed into a power pole in south Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Just after 9 p.m., CHP reported that a grey pickup truck crashed into a power pole...
Bakersfield Now
2 women attempted to rob Valley Plaza vendor, struck them with gun: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding and identifying two women accused of an attempted robbery and using a gun to assault a vendor at the Valley Plaza Mall from Dec. 23. Police said the two women pulled out a gun and pressed...
The father of a man shot, killed on Christmas Eve tells his story
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner has released the names of the two men who shot and killed each other on Christmas Eve in Southwest Bakersfield. Those men are Jacob Malena and Tanner Marlow. Jacob Malena’s father spoke to 17 News about Jacob and Jacob’s side of the story. Tanner Marlow, a 30-year-old undefeated Mixed Martial […]
A shooting that left two people dead in Southwest Bakersfield took place on Saturday, December 24th.
The names of the two men involved in a double homicide on Snowdon Avenue on Christmas Eve were released by the Kern County Coroner's Officer on Wed, Dec 28th.
legalexaminer.com
A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
2nd defendant pleads not guilty in death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr.
UPDATE: Parra on Thursday afternoon pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted robbery. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Jan. 10. Charges were filed after a grand jury on Dec. 22 returned a true bill of indictment against Parra. The county’s Indigent Defense Program is representing Parra, and […]
Police: Deadly shooting on Snowdon occurred after estranged boyfriend broke into home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An estranged boyfriend broke into his ex’s home on Christmas Eve and exchanged gunfire with another man, police said. Both men died at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting at 3:51 a.m. on Snowdon Avenue, police said. The names of the men will be released by the […]
Update: The Bakersfield Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed the gardening truck was stopped with a man changing a tire when he was struck by the SUV and died, according to a news release from BPD. A passenger of the gardening truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV […]
