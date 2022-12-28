BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of its best. Garry Davis, who was a sergeant in the homicide division, as well as in search-and-rescue, died Dec. 20 at the age of 76 after a long fight with Parkinson’s disease and other ailments, his family said. Davis grew up in […]

