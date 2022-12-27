Read full article on original website
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
KOCO
2022 Year in Review: Sky 5 captures some of Oklahoma's biggest, craziest moments
As 2022 comes to a close, KOCO 5 is taking a look back at some of the biggest moments of the year. And many of those moments couldn't have been covered without Sky 5!. KOCO 5's Alejandra Briones looks at some of the craziest moments caught from high in the sky. Open the video player above to watch.
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
The Hobbit House is Oklahoma’s Most Epic & Unusual Airbnb Rental in the Sooner State
How would you like to stay overnight in a hobbit house? Well, you can do just that with this amazing Airbnb in Oklahoma. Kick back, relax, unwind and enjoy yourself hobbit style! This has to be one of, if not the most, epic and unique rentals in the Sooner State. If you're a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien it's an absolute must-experience!
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
Radio Ink
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma ranks among the best in the Nation
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently completed a 2022 Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) review with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). PERM issues an error rate that measures how accurately state Medicaid programs process claims and determine eligibility. Oklahoma’s 2022 PERM error rate was 1.95%, which was the second lowest rate in the nation and is significantly…
News On 6
Oklahomans Raising Awareness With Organ Donation March
A group of Oklahomans working to raise awareness for the more than 100,000 people who need an organ to save their life. LifeShare of Oklahoma CEO Jeffrey Orlowski said 105,000 people right now need an organ transplant. "Today, 22 of those people will die without being transplanted," Orlowski said. David...
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
KOCO
Oklahoma hospital using new life-saving procedure to help people with heart disease
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Heart Hospital is now using a new treatment for people with heart disease. KOCO 5's Shelby Montgomery looks into the new life-saving procedure. Open the video player above for details.
KOCO
Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
KOCO
Legalizing sports betting in Oklahoma could have new energy after Gov. Stitt weighs in
OKLAHOMA CITY — College football bowl season is heating up. And around the country, sports betting is becoming more and more popular. But not in Oklahoma. There isn't a law for sports gambling in the Sooner State; however, Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's open to making it legal. During...
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
pdjnews.com
Statewide first day hikes, free admission at Oklahoma state parks
Oklahoma State Parks is kicking off the new year with guided hikes and free parking. On New Year’s Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking to all Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year’s Day at 16 state parks, with separate guided hikes at Fort Cobb State Park in Fort Cobb and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7. First Day Hikes are part of a national effort led by…
News On 6
Oklahoma Doctor Discusses Healthy Eating Habits In The New Year
We're getting ready to celebrate the New Year, and for a lot of folks, that means New Year resolutions. Many people share a goal of exercising more, eating healthier or losing weight. Doctor Kent Farish with Crossover Health Services started a program about a year ago called Fresh R-X for...
KFOR
2023 starts with much needed rain
After a slight downturn in temperatures Friday, we will be pretty well above average once more for the weekend. Look for low to middle 50s Friday with a return to lower 60s Saturday and New Year’s Day. January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be...
KTUL
'It's too expensive': Oklahomans preview 2023 gas and grocery prices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — 2022 was a year of high prices and inflation. From the gas pump to the grocery store, Oklahomans were forced to spend more. So, Fox 25 wanted to find out what things will look like next year. Gas prices have gone down these past couple...
