Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
This Lounge Set With Unexpectedly “Soft Fabric” Is on Sale for Under $52
The time has almost come to surrender to hibernation season. Try as you might, the weather is about to get too cold to talk about in many parts of the U.S. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.
Drama! Intrigue! Intricacy! Ooh, la-la. Ever since Victoria Beckham climbed the formidable steps of her first Parisian runway this September, a certain air of mystery has filled her London ateliers. “It’s a powerful femininity that’s quite seductive and alluring,” she said during a preview for her follow-up collection for pre-fall. Her words couldn’t have painted a greater contrast to the pragmatic glamour that defined the first 10 years of her brand. Now, she is changing the conversation. Her spiritual move to Paris—with its haute couture appointments and avant-garde esotericism—is ushering in a courageous but confident paradigm shift for Beckham that was evident even in a commercial proposal like her pre-collection.
Score Once-a-Year Discounts on Rugged Goods and Apparel at Filson’s Winter Sale
Button up those flannels and pull on your best winter boots because Filson’s Winter Sale is here, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The Seatle-based outdoor retailer is offering a (very infrequent) chance to grab some of their premium gear and garb at up to 30% off. Through January 17, you can shop a ton of discounted items, from IH-approved luggage and daily bags to a multitude of flannels, jackets, travel accessories and more, all built to withstand the brute force of mother nature.
Heidi Klum Laces Into Cream Combat Boots With Husband Tom Kaulitz for Christmas
Heidi Klum brought a sharp take to winter style while celebrating Christmas with husband Tom Kaulitz this week. On Sunday, the television personality posed with Kaulitz in a chic outfit on Instagram. For the occasion, she wore a light tan zip-up hoodie and joggers beneath a collared cream wool coat. Gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses completed her ensemble with a sharp finish. Kaulitz was also comfortably outfitted for the occasion in a black hoodie, joggers and a pair of white Converse sneakers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) When it came to footwear, the “Germany’s Next Top Model”...
Sourcing Journal
Tillys Taps Recover for Denim Capsule Collection
Tillys’ denim label, RSQ, is joining brands like DL1961 and Revolve to make denim more circular. Specialty apparel dropped a new capsule collection of denim made with Recover, a brand of low-impact recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Recover uses textile waste that would otherwise end up in landfill to create high-quality recycled cotton fiber that significantly reduces the carbon and water footprint of the apparel produced with it. Tillys’ Recover x RSQ collection offers women’s high-rise straight jeans in two washes, a men’s slim straight jean and a brown chore jacket. All denim pieces contain a minimum of 20 percent...
ETOnline.com
The Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon: Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More
Whether you like it or not, the official start of winter is fast approaching. Arriving on December 21, now’s the time to take stock of what boots are in your closet to keep your feet warm and dry this season. Whether heading out for casual snowy hike or running errands, a great pair of winter boots is particularly important because having the right grip is a must when walking down icy streets.
Husband Makes Gorgeous Custom Dining Room Accent Wall With Simple Strips of Wood
We love the texture!
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box
Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
Woman Paints Mini-Fridge a Bold Pink Color and It’s Actually Really Cool
This was risky but you know what they say: no risk, no reward!
Chloé Boots, Khaite Handbags, Loewe Sweaters—Saks Fifth Avenue’s Designer Sale Is Hard to Resist
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. While there’s so much to look forward to this time of the year, The Saks Fifth Avenue sale always tops our list. It’s a rare moment that gives us the opportunity to secure expertly crafted designer clothing and accessories at a fraction of the price.
Michelle Obama Styles Stella McCartney Utility Jumpsuit With Burgundy Boots on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour
Michelle Obama took to the stage for the second night of her “The Light We Carry” book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday. For the occasion, the former first lady shared the spotlight with fellow Chicago native and author Heather C. McGhee. Obama shared a video of her backstage with McGhee to her Instagram. Obama was dressed in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with burgundy boots. The jumpsuit, like many of its kind, was collared and featured a slouchy oversized silhouette and stark white stitching that contrasted the wine-colored hue of the fabric. The style was belted in the middle, defining the...
EXCLUSIVE: Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Will Show the Day After January Couture
SHOW MORE: Haute couture week may end on Jan. 26 but the shows will go on, with Patou and Zadig & Voltaire holding off-calendar shows on Jan. 27 in undisclosed locations in Paris. Starting the day will be Patou, with a 10 a.m. show, the second under the tenure of artistic director Guillaume Henry.More from WWDPatou RTW Spring 2023Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2022Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2021 The brand’s chief executive officer Sophie Brocart said the date segued with a desire to create “an enjoyable event, a true ready-to-wear show the morning just after couture, a friendly moment with...
Iconic Garments | Simple Pleasures | SDW 2022
The Simple Pleasures collection envisages garments as a vehicle for self expression, balanced with traditional styling that is made to last. Many of us have that treasured garment in our closet, something that we return to time after time, and regardless of how old it is, we are unwilling to stop wearing it and unable to throw it away—especially because of the emotional attachment we have for it. We aimed to embody that same feeling in each garment presented here, in part, by creating connections to iconic garment styles: those styles loved by previous generations’ that have remained in the public...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
hypebeast.com
Gucci Celebrates Lunar New Year With a "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
Chinese New Year celebrations are set to commence in less than a month, and various brands across fashion and footwear are starting to unveil their collections dedicated to the annual holiday. We’ve seen Jordan Brand and Nike reveal several kicks, and now luxury label Gucci is getting in on the action by pulling back the curtain on its “Year of the Rabbit” collection.
sneakernews.com
Maybe Tomorrow’s Two-Part Saucony Collaboration Makes Its Way To Boutiques
One of Mark Nguyen’s many ventures, LA-based lifestyle label Maybe Tomorrow mainly specializes in accessories, producing graphic-adorned trucker hats as well as beanies clipped with safety pins of all sizes. Now sneakers, too, are a speciality of the brand, as they’ve recently joined forces with Saucony on collaborative renditions of the Shadow 6000 and 3D Grid Hurricane, both of which – following their debut at ComplexCon back in November — are scheduled to hit boutiques on December 30th.
Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Go Partying in Valentino Gowns With Sky-High Heels in Holiday Campaign
Paris Hilton joined Nicky Hilton in welcoming the holiday season in sparkling style, thanks to Valentino. The “Simple Life” star posed with Nicky at home in a walk-in closet on Instagram, each dressed in head-to-toe outfits from Valentino’s “The Party” collection. Shot by Camraface, Paris shone in a metallic gold crystal-embellished minidress, while Nicky opted for a sheer sequined gold blouse and Rockstud flap handbag with classic blue jeans. Each sister also slipped on sharp sunglasses, as well as dynamic heels; Paris opted to go gold in a pair of metallic Rockstud pumps, while Nicky went sky-high in a bronze crystal-coated pair...
hypebeast.com
Prada Enters 2023 With Eighth Time Capsule NFT Drop, Offers Chance to Attend Upcoming Fashion Show
Has announced the latest addition to its Time capsule NFT collection, set to drop on January 5, 2023. The eighth installment in the series, the Time capsule shirt will feature prints designed in 1969 by Italian photographer Enzo Ragazzini. This marks the 37th release in the Time capsule collection, which has seen Prada embrace the Web3 community and offer unique experiences for NFT holders.
