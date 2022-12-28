Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Dior Adds Protective Shrouds to Its B31 Footwear Model
You can tell that footwear has been one of ‘s primary focuses in recent memory just be the sheer volume of various installments that it has revealed in this latter half of the year. The French fashion house debuted collaborative kicks alongside Tremaine Emory‘s Denim Tears imprint, and now it’s showing off forthcoming B31 makeups that are modified with protective shrouds.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
hypebeast.com
4DIMENSION® Reimagine's Y2K Wares With Its 2023 1st Collection
Moving into the new year, Taiwan-based label 4DIMENSION® has returned with its 1st Collection of 2023. Developing its outlook for the coming year, the range draws inspiration from outdoor wear, military uniforms, and active wear of the Y2K era (2000-2005). Marking a return to pragmatism, this time around, 4DIMENSION® developed an intensive display of tailoring and fabric selection accented by wearability, functionality, and subtle detailing.
hypebeast.com
Marni Unveils Its "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
After reuniting with Uniqlo for a collaborative collection and releasing Vol.1 of its SS23 collection, Marni is cat-walking its way back into the spotlight to unveil its new “Year of the Rabbit” capsule to celebrate Chinese New Year. Much like its last CNY range, this newest line is also made alongside a creative as it has tapped Italian artist Flaminia Veronesi.
hypebeast.com
Gucci Celebrates Lunar New Year With a "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
Chinese New Year celebrations are set to commence in less than a month, and various brands across fashion and footwear are starting to unveil their collections dedicated to the annual holiday. We’ve seen Jordan Brand and Nike reveal several kicks, and now luxury label Gucci is getting in on the action by pulling back the curtain on its “Year of the Rabbit” collection.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals
LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon...
Collection
Sarah Staudinger loves summer and even more, she loves making clothes for the summer (which for her are endless, as a native Cali girl). “Pre-fall is my personal favorite collection to work on. I love summer, it’s the one collection that is undeniably optimistic,” Staudinger explained over zoom. That optimism was evident in the mother-of-pearl bralettes and dolphin-printed mini dresses. Wrinkle-proof jersey and Ponte matching skirt sets in classic reds and blacks and will travel easily and suit various needs. “[The clothes have] to be able to take you anywhere and be ready for anything,” she added. “From a beach vacation to work.”
Shoe Brand Superga and Steve Madden Agree to Part Ways as U.S. and Canadian Partners
For a little more than 10 years, Steve Madden has been the exclusive licensee and distributor of the Italian shoe brand Superga in the U.S. and Canada. At the beginning of next year, that will switch over to The Foundation, a Los Angeles-based company that works with a number of apparel, footwear, home design, lifestyle, tech and food and beverage companies to expand their brands and increase business.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022 “We are so excited to...
Michelle Obama Styles Stella McCartney Utility Jumpsuit With Burgundy Boots on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour
Michelle Obama took to the stage for the second night of her “The Light We Carry” book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday. For the occasion, the former first lady shared the spotlight with fellow Chicago native and author Heather C. McGhee. Obama shared a video of her backstage with McGhee to her Instagram. Obama was dressed in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with burgundy boots. The jumpsuit, like many of its kind, was collared and featured a slouchy oversized silhouette and stark white stitching that contrasted the wine-colored hue of the fabric. The style was belted in the middle, defining the...
RideApart
Italian Brand Stylmartin Introduces New Vertigo Riding Shoes
Like most things in life, we all have our own preferences when it comes to riding shoes. Some of us prefer maximum protection without really paying too much attention to style. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, some urban riders prefer lightweight, breathable riding sneakers that provide just the right amount of protection, but with the look and feel of regular shoes.
Sourcing Journal
Tillys Taps Recover for Denim Capsule Collection
Tillys’ denim label, RSQ, is joining brands like DL1961 and Revolve to make denim more circular. Specialty apparel dropped a new capsule collection of denim made with Recover, a brand of low-impact recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Recover uses textile waste that would otherwise end up in landfill to create high-quality recycled cotton fiber that significantly reduces the carbon and water footprint of the apparel produced with it. Tillys’ Recover x RSQ collection offers women’s high-rise straight jeans in two washes, a men’s slim straight jean and a brown chore jacket. All denim pieces contain a minimum of 20 percent...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Megan Fox Channels 2000s Trends in Pink Faux-Feathers, Micro Mini Skirt & Platform Heels With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox was spotted walking alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles yesterday, the “Jennifer’s Body” star clad in a pretty pink ensemble that evoked the 2000s. Fox was clad in a baby blue bustier top adorned with vertical pink floral detailing, the daring style layered underneath a pink cardigan trimmed with faux-feathers. On bottom, Fox sported a silver sequined micro mini skirt that had a mirrored almost reflective quality that caught the camera’s flash, making the “Transformers” actress sparkle with each step. Fox accessorized maximally, as she usually does, with a pink faux-fur mini bag that matched her feather...
EXCLUSIVE: Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Will Show the Day After January Couture
SHOW MORE: Haute couture week may end on Jan. 26 but the shows will go on, with Patou and Zadig & Voltaire holding off-calendar shows on Jan. 27 in undisclosed locations in Paris. Starting the day will be Patou, with a 10 a.m. show, the second under the tenure of artistic director Guillaume Henry.More from WWDPatou RTW Spring 2023Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2022Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2021 The brand’s chief executive officer Sophie Brocart said the date segued with a desire to create “an enjoyable event, a true ready-to-wear show the morning just after couture, a friendly moment with...
Lea Michele Bundles Up in Cropped Puffer With Sleek Leggings & Lug Sole Boots for ‘Funny Girl’ Matinee Performance
Lea Michele amped up a sleek ensemble with classic winter staples while out in New York City on Dec. 20. The “Glee” star was spotted making her way to a matinee performance of her Broadway musical “Funny Girl.” To combat the chilly east coast temperatures, Michele bundled up in a cropped icy blue puffer coat. The singer layered the piece over a black turtleneck sweater and form-fitting high-waist leggings. Sticking to a casual vibe, the “Scream Queens” alum accessorized with all black accessories including a black beanie hat, oval sunglasses and carried her must-have items in a square tote bag. Completing Michele’s look was...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Recaps 2022 in Fashionable Video With Colorful Minidress, Sneakers & Strappy Sandals
Phoebe Gates gave her Instagram a peek at some of her favorite moments from 2022. “Ready for you, 2023” Phoebe wrote under the post. On Tuesday, Gates uploaded a new Reel, which highlights various special moments from the year including when she attended the Time 100 Gala with her father Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. For the occasion, Phoebe donned a silver Fendace gown that featured a satin boned corset, high back slit and crystal embellished Fendace hardware at the shoulder straps. She finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy PVC sandals. View this post on Instagram A post...
