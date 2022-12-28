ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Lichens in a Garden and What They Tell You

Lichens are fascinating. Not really plants at all, though they frequently look like plants, these are crusty or moss-like composite organisms that grow on a huge range of surfaces and in many different environments. They are made up of fungi and algae or cyanobacteria that have formed a mutualistic relationship.
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia Department of Forestry advises not removing leaves from your yard and garden

Leaves in yardPhoto byShane Moreland/8News. Most people like to get rid of leaves from their yards and gardens as soon as they hit the ground. They don't want their neighbors to think they are not good homeowners if they let leaves pile up on their lawns or gardens. They rush to get rid of them by raking them, throwing them away, and even burning them to get the leaves out of everybody's sight. The Virginia Department of Forestry advises you to let the leaves stay where they are.
VIRGINIA STATE
gardenerspath.com

Troubleshooting Yellow Leaves on Spider Plants

I’m not sure about the name, as I have somewhat of an aversion to arachnids, but I know spider plants themselves are stellar. Their strappy, often striped mounds of leaves are different from so many other houseplants. We link to vendors to help you find relevant products. If you...
KFYR-TV

How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
MANDAN, ND
toofab.com

U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park

Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Fishermen Land Record-Breaking Behemoth Bluefin Tuna After 5+ Hour Fight

Three recreational fishermen off the coast of North Carolina had to battle adversity while fighting to haul in a 900-pound Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. The species grows to exceptional sizes compared to the Pacific stock of the species and is one of the premier saltwater sportfish in the world. In addition to just the size and might of the fish itself, the anglers toiled with a broken fishing line, a harpoon line on the verge of breaking, and an interfering pod of dolphins before ultimately landing the behemoth tuna.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy