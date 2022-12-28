Leaves in yardPhoto byShane Moreland/8News. Most people like to get rid of leaves from their yards and gardens as soon as they hit the ground. They don't want their neighbors to think they are not good homeowners if they let leaves pile up on their lawns or gardens. They rush to get rid of them by raking them, throwing them away, and even burning them to get the leaves out of everybody's sight. The Virginia Department of Forestry advises you to let the leaves stay where they are.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO