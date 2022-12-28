Read full article on original website
Local bodybuilder wins Mr. Olympia in historic run
Fresno native Erin Banks was named the men's physique champion in the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic competition this year. It's a feat no bodybuilder has ever accomplished. The Clovis East graduate says he began his fitness journey for his daughter five years ago. He lost forty pounds in four months and became a personal trainer.
Visalia teen named USA Boxing National Champion
Jennah "The Gem" Creason is a USA Boxing National Champion after competing in the USA National Championships in Lubbock, Texas this month. The 16-year-old defeated two opponents by unanimous decision to be ranked #1 in the nation in her division. Creason started boxing with Visalia Police Activities League at nine...
Oakhurst Coarsegold area receiving almost 4 inches of rain Saturday
Oakhurst, Calif. — The Coarsegold and Oakhurst areas received close to 4 inches of rain Saturday. FOX 26 viewers shared their pictures and video of the weather event.
Rockslide shuts portion of Highway 168 in both directions with detour at Auberry Road
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol announced the closure of Highway 168 between Prather and Shaver Lake on Saturday affecting travelers through Fresno County. The rockslide happened at 2500 ft. elevation in both directions on the four-lane. The ongoing winter storm is creating wet conditions with high...
Winter weather positively effecting the state, but not enough to effect the drought
The unusual winter weather bringing in double the amount of precipitation that Fresno usually sees has been having a positive effect on the state. Even though across California we have seen dangerous flood conditions, rising water levels in reservoirs and lakes have benefitted this winter. This would be the third...
Shooting leaves man dead, marks Fresno's first homicide of the year
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday following a shooting at an apartment complex near Fruit and Saginaw in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to the apartment complex’s parking lot regarding a shooting around 5:12 p.m. When officers arrived, they...
Man shot and killed in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received two different calls about a shooting victim near Turner and Jackson Avenues shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, a Hispanic man in his 30s, who was not identified was...
LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Muttu Arizmendez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Muttu Arizmendez. David Muttu Arizmendez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 41-year-old Arizmendez is 5' 8" tall, 280 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where David Muttu Arizmendez is...
Multiple arrests after pound of meth, gun found at Fresno apartment
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple arrests were made after over a pound of meth and a gun was found at an apartment in Fresno. Officers were patrolling the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues when they say they saw a man jump a fence and go into an apartment through a back window.
Driver arrested after suspected DUI crash in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after a suspected DUI crash in Madera. Madera Police responded to a crash on Highway 145 just south of Pecan Avenue involving three vehicles, with one of the vehicles on its side. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
Families welcome beautiful bundles of joy on New Years
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Happy New Years' and Happy Birthday to all the new babies that entered the world today. Kaiser Permanente in Fresno tells us baby boy Asher Flores was the first baby born at their birthing center this year after arriving at 12:18 a.m. And just a...
Man arrested after breaking into home, demanding cash in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after officers say he broke into a home and demanded cash early Sunday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 900 block of W. Sweet regarding a man who broke into a home.
Portion of HWY 59 closed due to flooding in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A portion of Highway 59 in Merced is currently closed due to flooding. The closure is on Highway 59, between Reilly Road and Sandy Mush Road. CHP Merced says they estimate the closure to last four to five days and advise drivers to use alternate routes.
Business left to pay after $12,000 fraudulent check cashed
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A business owner says they are out $12,000 due to a fraudulent check that was cashed inside a convenience store in Fresno. FOX26 News first reported on this story Thursday, when the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for help in identifying a suspect that was caught on camera cashing the check.
2 teens, 2 men arrested after traffic stop, multiple guns found
HANFORD, Calif. — Two teens and two adult men have all been arrested after a traffic stop leads to a chase in which a K-9 was brought in to help find one of them in Hanford, police say. Hanford PD carried out a traffic stop on Thursday due to...
Man arrested for multiple guns in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested for multiple guns Saturday afternoon in Merced, according to police. A Merced Police officer pulled over a driver around 1:55 p.m. and conducted a search of the car. Officers say they found two semi-automatic guns and ammo, with one of the...
Armed patient at St. Agnes causes false reports of active shooter
An elderly man suffering from a medical issue caused a stir on Friday when medical staff saw he was armed with a small handgun. The unconscious man was brought to the emergency room at St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. When he woke up he told the nurse...
Doctor visit for flu-like symptoms turns into cancer diagnosis for 8-year-old girl
FRESNO, Calif. — Just days before the holidays, one Fresno family says they received the worst news any parent could get. Marissa McCallough, the auntie of 8-year-old Eden McMcallough, says her parents, Jeramie and Jill had taken her to the hospital for lingering flu symptoms that she had been experiencing on and off since Thanksgiving.
