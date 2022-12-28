ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Local bodybuilder wins Mr. Olympia in historic run

Fresno native Erin Banks was named the men's physique champion in the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic competition this year. It's a feat no bodybuilder has ever accomplished. The Clovis East graduate says he began his fitness journey for his daughter five years ago. He lost forty pounds in four months and became a personal trainer.
Visalia teen named USA Boxing National Champion

Jennah "The Gem" Creason is a USA Boxing National Champion after competing in the USA National Championships in Lubbock, Texas this month. The 16-year-old defeated two opponents by unanimous decision to be ranked #1 in the nation in her division. Creason started boxing with Visalia Police Activities League at nine...
Shooting leaves man dead, marks Fresno's first homicide of the year

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday following a shooting at an apartment complex near Fruit and Saginaw in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to the apartment complex’s parking lot regarding a shooting around 5:12 p.m. When officers arrived, they...
Man shot and killed in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received two different calls about a shooting victim near Turner and Jackson Avenues shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, a Hispanic man in his 30s, who was not identified was...
LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Muttu Arizmendez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Muttu Arizmendez. David Muttu Arizmendez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 41-year-old Arizmendez is 5' 8" tall, 280 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where David Muttu Arizmendez is...
Multiple arrests after pound of meth, gun found at Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple arrests were made after over a pound of meth and a gun was found at an apartment in Fresno. Officers were patrolling the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues when they say they saw a man jump a fence and go into an apartment through a back window.
Driver arrested after suspected DUI crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after a suspected DUI crash in Madera. Madera Police responded to a crash on Highway 145 just south of Pecan Avenue involving three vehicles, with one of the vehicles on its side. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
Families welcome beautiful bundles of joy on New Years

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Happy New Years' and Happy Birthday to all the new babies that entered the world today. Kaiser Permanente in Fresno tells us baby boy Asher Flores was the first baby born at their birthing center this year after arriving at 12:18 a.m. And just a...
Man arrested after breaking into home, demanding cash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after officers say he broke into a home and demanded cash early Sunday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 900 block of W. Sweet regarding a man who broke into a home.
Portion of HWY 59 closed due to flooding in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A portion of Highway 59 in Merced is currently closed due to flooding. The closure is on Highway 59, between Reilly Road and Sandy Mush Road. CHP Merced says they estimate the closure to last four to five days and advise drivers to use alternate routes.
Business left to pay after $12,000 fraudulent check cashed

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A business owner says they are out $12,000 due to a fraudulent check that was cashed inside a convenience store in Fresno. FOX26 News first reported on this story Thursday, when the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for help in identifying a suspect that was caught on camera cashing the check.
Man arrested for multiple guns in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested for multiple guns Saturday afternoon in Merced, according to police. A Merced Police officer pulled over a driver around 1:55 p.m. and conducted a search of the car. Officers say they found two semi-automatic guns and ammo, with one of the...
Doctor visit for flu-like symptoms turns into cancer diagnosis for 8-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. — Just days before the holidays, one Fresno family says they received the worst news any parent could get. Marissa McCallough, the auntie of 8-year-old Eden McMcallough, says her parents, Jeramie and Jill had taken her to the hospital for lingering flu symptoms that she had been experiencing on and off since Thanksgiving.
FRESNO, CA

