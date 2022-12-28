ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naturita, CO

KJCT8

Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets. Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Lunch Deals For Under $10

Are you on a quest for lunch in Grand Junction, Colorado? Does your budget prohibit restaurants featuring candlelight and a wine list?. I asked on Facebook, "You have $10 for lunch in the Grand Junction area. Where are you going and what are you getting?" These are your picks for the best lunch deals in the valley.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year. A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

