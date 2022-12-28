Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets. Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Lunch Deals For Under $10
Are you on a quest for lunch in Grand Junction, Colorado? Does your budget prohibit restaurants featuring candlelight and a wine list?. I asked on Facebook, "You have $10 for lunch in the Grand Junction area. Where are you going and what are you getting?" These are your picks for the best lunch deals in the valley.
KJCT8
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year. A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.
$23 Million Home has the Best View of CO’s Tallest Waterfall
They say a view can be worth a million dollars. How about a $23 million view with an added bonus of a home? This is exactly what you are going to find at 300 Royer Lane in Telluride, Colorado. This home listed on Realtor is selling for $23 million and...
Summit Daily News
Soaring utility bills send huge waves of people scrambling for help keeping heat and lights on in Colorado
When Cheryl and Paul Ricks opened the December Xcel Energy bill for their mobile home in Clifton, they were panicked by the $1,080 charge. Lee LeFear’s reaction to his $872 bill, 245 miles away in Denver, was much the same. “I thought I was keeping up,” LeFear said. “There...
