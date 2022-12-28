Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1
LEE Co., Ala. (WTVM) - In just a few days, people in Georgia and Alabama will be able to carry guns without permits. This comes months after Governors in both states passed laws, ditching the requirement. But, without the additional revenue generated from permit fees, some sheriffs in Alabama are...
alreporter.com
Bill Lamb brings background in accounting, civil service to Montgomery
When asked about the decision-making process behind his choice to run for the Alabama House of Representatives, newly elected state Rep. Bill Lamb of Tuscaloosa preferred to list the reasons why he didn’t want to run. “I didn’t need a job because I had a really good job; I...
WSFA
Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday. The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
opelikaobserver.com
Farmers Elected To State Commodity Committees During Alabama Farmers Federation Annual Meeting
MONTGOMERY — For the second year, Alabama Farmers Federation voting delegates elected grassroots commodity committee leaders during the organization’s annual meeting. Elections were held Dec. 4 in Montgomery. State committee members put boots on the ground in their respective communities and commodities, said Mitt Walker, Governmental and Agricultural...
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
lowndessignal.com
Constitutional Carry Bill takes effect Jan. 1
House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, takes effect Sunday, granting Alabamians permission to carry a concealed gun without a permit. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer, revises certain pistol carry or possession restrictions and eliminates pistol permit requirements for carrying a concealed pistol within the state.
catingtonpost.com
Alabama Women, 85 and 60, Arrested, Sent to Jail for Feeding Stray Cats
A pair of Alabama women, Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary Alston, 60, were arrested in Wetumpka, Alabama in June and hauled off to jail when police spotted them sitting inside their cars and suspected they were feeding stray cats. The cat loving seniors were arrested in June after...
opelikaobserver.com
Straight From the Headlines
LEE COUNTY — It is time to say goodbye to 2022. It has become a tradition for The Observer to share with our readers a recap of the past 12 months. January 2022 started off with sadness as the city of Opelika mourned the loss of former council member Dr. Robert Lofton, who passed away on New Year’s Day. Lofton had been diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) prior to his passing. Lofton served as the Opelika Ward 3 council member before stepping down due to his illness.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Community Reaction to the Death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died after a brief battle with cancer. The sheriff’s office announced his death Monday night on Facebook. Sedinger was just re-elected to a third term in November. He had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, starting as a reserve deputy and working his way up.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff recognizes recent promotions
At a Dec. 17 Christmas gathering, Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West recognized officers recently promoted as department leaders. The public recognition is part of West’s leadership strategy of showing appreciation and rewarding performance when accomplishments merit more than a mere handshake. “The thing about being a sheriff is you’re...
opelikaobserver.com
Smiths Station Appoints New City Officials, Approves Annexations
SMITHS STATION — Smiths Station City Council had a busy month. The mayor and council members appointed two new city officials, approved annexations and rezones and commemorated the anniversary of the nearby 1 On 1 Technical College, among other business. The Dec. 13 meeting saw the appointment of a...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Melanie Morrison of Prattville
Melanie Morrison is the head of Montessori school at Hampstead in Montgomery. It provides education for children 12 months through 6-years-old. “Everyone loves her and they know how hard she works. She gives 100% every day and every family and every child can see that,” said her nominator Hope Riley.
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Sheriffs Association: ‘Our Hearts are Heavy with Passing of Beloved Brother Joe Sedinger’
Today, our hearts are heavy with the passing of one of our beloved and distinguished brothers. Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger was a great law enforcement officer and an even better man. He epitomized what every man and every law enforcement officer should be – forthright, fearless, honorable, loyal and kind.
Troy Messenger
Troy City Council District 3’s seat remains vacant
The Troy City Council held a vote for the vacant District 3 council seat on Tuesday, Dec. 27, but the vote was deadlocked, leaving the seat vacant. The District 3 seat has been vacant since former Council President Marcus Paramore won election to the Alabama House of Representatives as the representative of District 89.
alabamanews.net
Murder & Kidnapping Under Investigation in Elmore County
Investigators in Elmore County are working to unravel an unusual case. What appeared to be a set-up for a fight, turned into a murder and kidnapping. One person is dead and two others are facing charges. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says it started when Lea Lewis and her boyfriend...
ncsha.org
Alabama Housing Finance Authority Names Single-Family Lender of the Year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Housing Finance Authority has recognized Sales Manager Harris Baker of loanDepot as its Leading Lender of the Year. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, Alabama lenders turned 717 families from 48 counties into homeowners with AHFA’s Step Up program. Step Up provides competitive 30-year fixed mortgage interest rates and up to $10,000 in down payment assistance for households who earn less than $130,600 annually.
WTVM
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world. GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place. The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the...
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
WSFA
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin is shedding light on what he calls an “odd case” that happened early Tuesday. That case involved three 19-year-olds. One of them, Emanuel Antwone Lucas, was killed, while his girlfriend and a mutual friend were booked into jail on different charges.
