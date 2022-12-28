ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

More sunshine & better temps

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fy1JD_0jwHRzKT00

Temperatures continue to warm well above average into the 50s with mostly sunny skies. This will continue into Friday before our next system rolls in. This will allow us to see some scattered showers late on Saturday. So for NYE, don't forget to bring that umbrella. It will be breezy as well. Rain is likely early on New Year's Day as temps rise to nearly 60 degrees. 2023 looks to stay on the milder side in the 50s. Our next system looks to bring us rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

I hope you all have a great day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357gAa_0jwHRzKT00 WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
New Year's Day A chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries

It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
WDTN

Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures

A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

This week will see a slow, steady climb toward some unseasonably warm temperatures by New Year’s weekend. Tuesday will see sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s, according to forecasters. Mostly dry weather is expected through the workweek with highs approaching 50 degrees by Friday....
WCPO

Few flurries and perhaps some drizzle could make roads slick

Still plenty of clouds now through Tuesday with a chance for flurries and drizzle throughout our Monday night. A disturbance will slide across the Tri-State giving us the chance for slick roads or bridges into Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will be a welcome forecast as we are finally rising above freezing for the first time in a few days.
INDIANA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s

WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
WTAJ

It will be mild today to start off 2023

Happy New Year! Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. We will see the clouds hang around longer in our western counties. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight into Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. Most shower activity will be in […]
wtaj.com

Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week

Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Friday; quiet weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Rain chances will tend to taper off through the remainder of the day as our system begins to exit toward the east. We’ll still keep amongst clouds with occasional showers as afternoon temperatures hang in the lower 60s. Expect clouds, patchy fog and patchy rain chances overnight as lows dip into the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.
Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy