More sunshine & better temps

Temperatures continue to warm well above average into the 50s with mostly sunny skies. This will continue into Friday before our next system rolls in. This will allow us to see some scattered showers late on Saturday. So for NYE, don't forget to bring that umbrella. It will be breezy as well. Rain is likely early on New Year's Day as temps rise to nearly 60 degrees. 2023 looks to stay on the milder side in the 50s. Our next system looks to bring us rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

I hope you all have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Year's Day A chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.