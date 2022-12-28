SEATTLE - Flooding in Seattle's South Park neighborhood forced around 10 families from their homes Tuesday morning. Though the floodwaters had mostly receded by Tuesday evening, many of those folks can't return to their homes due to water damage. Several families had to find hotel rooms or other shelter for the night. Residents say the water in some homes rose as high as their hips and also rose very quickly.

