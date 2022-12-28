Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut
He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
bodyslam.net
Watch: WWE Referee Stuns Sami Zayn At WWE Live Event
During last night’s WWE Live Event, Sami Zayn was in the ring along with Kevin Owens in a tag team match. While Owens was selling, Zayn would confront WWE referee Jessica Carr. After berating the official, Carr snapped and hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Zayn. After, Owens would hit his own Stunner, handing Owens’ team the win. You can watch the video below.
PWMania
Backstage News on AEW’s Dynamite Diamond Ring, MJF Expected at New Year’s Smash
This year’s AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale was won for the fourth time by AEW World Champion MJF, and there are big plans in the works for next year’s AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. MJF won the first ring in 2019, and then again in 2020....
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
Dragon Lee WWE deal made weeks ago, AEW's Tony Khan was aware
Dave Meltzer gave more details into how and why Lee signed with WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross: “I Believe In 2023 That AEW Will Be In The House Show Business”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the possibility of AEW regularly doing house shows within the next year. Since launching in 2019, AEW has held one house show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. “I...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wasn’t Interested In Dragon Lee Until AEW Put Him On Television Without A Contract
Dragon Lee is undoubtedly one of the most established and respected pro wrestlers on the planet. He recently revealed that he signed with WWE during AAA Noche de Campeones. Interestingly enough, WWE was not interested in Dragon Lee until AEW put him on television without a contract. Dave Meltzer recently...
AEW Dynamite live results: New Year's Smash
Dynamite closes out the year with a TNT title match, plus match six in the Trios Championship series.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. The Elite vs. Death Triangle no DQ in match six of the best-of-seven...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE And WCW Star Says Tony Khan Isn't Taking Good Advice On ROH
AEW owner Tony Khan appeared to have high hopes for securing a television deal for Ring of Honor after he announced last spring that he'd purchased the long-beloved wrestling promotion. But as the year went on, some members of the professional wrestling world grew critical of the deal and the prospects of Khan striking a deal to get ROH back on television. Earlier this month, Khan announced the relaunch of the brand's Honor Club streaming service – a move some outlets have labeled a "failure."
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Believes AEW Will Run Live Events In 2023
Since 2019, AEW has been WWE’s #1 competitor and it appears that Tony Khan’s company is about to expand its horizons in 2023 as the upstart promotion prepares to venture into the live event business. On a recent episode of “Grilling JR,” AEW commentator Jim Ross shared his...
411mania.com
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion Preview, NJPW on AXS
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite – New Year’s Smash. You can find our report here. – Tonight’s MLW Fusion will be a look at the best of 2022. – Tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV will focus on Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022
The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Addresses Comparisons Between AEW & WCW
Others have done it before, but Tony Khan has recently compared AEW to WCW and revealed the similarities and differences. Speaking on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Khan highlighted the rise of WCW, saying:. “There are so many great heights, and they are different companies. There are heights WCW rose to,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Looking to Sign More Standout Talent After Dragon Lee
WWE officials are hoping to sign more top talents following the acquisition of Dragon Lee. A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE is hopeful that the signing of Lee is just the start of “standout” talents agreeing to terms with the company. It was noted that WWE...
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Believes in Ricky Starks, Expects To See Him Featured More
Tony Schiavone sees Ricky Starks as a rising star in AEW and expects to see more of him in featured spots in the company. Schiavone recently spoke about Starks, who battled MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, during a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Wrestling Observer Live: Dragon Lee to WWE, AEW Dynamite review, more!
Bryan and Mike discuss Dragon Lee signing with WWE and Dynamite from Wednesday.
Cody Rhodes And John Cena Return, Omega vs. Ospreay, Samoa Joe Cuts Hair, Dragon Lee | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Brandon Kirk wins ICW American Deathmatch World Championship from his wife (Kasey Catal/Kirk) - Wrestival 2022. Creators Spotlight:. Jameson Ryan (@posedmaloneJRY) and Diamond Sheik (@thediamondsheik) return to discuss the latest Championship District Wrestling event, the upcoming rebrand, Rick...
