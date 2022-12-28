ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut

He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
PWMania

Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career

“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
bodyslam.net

Watch: WWE Referee Stuns Sami Zayn At WWE Live Event

During last night’s WWE Live Event, Sami Zayn was in the ring along with Kevin Owens in a tag team match. While Owens was selling, Zayn would confront WWE referee Jessica Carr. After berating the official, Carr snapped and hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Zayn. After, Owens would hit his own Stunner, handing Owens’ team the win. You can watch the video below.
wrestletalk.com

NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW

Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)

AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. The Elite vs. Death Triangle no DQ in match six of the best-of-seven...
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE And WCW Star Says Tony Khan Isn't Taking Good Advice On ROH

AEW owner Tony Khan appeared to have high hopes for securing a television deal for Ring of Honor after he announced last spring that he'd purchased the long-beloved wrestling promotion. But as the year went on, some members of the professional wrestling world grew critical of the deal and the prospects of Khan striking a deal to get ROH back on television. Earlier this month, Khan announced the relaunch of the brand's Honor Club streaming service – a move some outlets have labeled a "failure."
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Believes AEW Will Run Live Events In 2023

Since 2019, AEW has been WWE’s #1 competitor and it appears that Tony Khan’s company is about to expand its horizons in 2023 as the upstart promotion prepares to venture into the live event business. On a recent episode of “Grilling JR,” AEW commentator Jim Ross shared his...
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022

The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Addresses Comparisons Between AEW & WCW

Others have done it before, but Tony Khan has recently compared AEW to WCW and revealed the similarities and differences. Speaking on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Khan highlighted the rise of WCW, saying:. “There are so many great heights, and they are different companies. There are heights WCW rose to,...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Looking to Sign More Standout Talent After Dragon Lee

WWE officials are hoping to sign more top talents following the acquisition of Dragon Lee. A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE is hopeful that the signing of Lee is just the start of “standout” talents agreeing to terms with the company. It was noted that WWE...
411mania.com

Tony Schiavone Says AEW Believes in Ricky Starks, Expects To See Him Featured More

Tony Schiavone sees Ricky Starks as a rising star in AEW and expects to see more of him in featured spots in the company. Schiavone recently spoke about Starks, who battled MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, during a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Fightful

Cody Rhodes And John Cena Return, Omega vs. Ospreay, Samoa Joe Cuts Hair, Dragon Lee | Spotlight

Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Brandon Kirk wins ICW American Deathmatch World Championship from his wife (Kasey Catal/Kirk) - Wrestival 2022. Creators Spotlight:. Jameson Ryan (@posedmaloneJRY) and Diamond Sheik (@thediamondsheik) return to discuss the latest Championship District Wrestling event, the upcoming rebrand, Rick...

