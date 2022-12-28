Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Announcer Don West Passes Away Aged 59
The former announcer and sales director for IMPACT Wrestling has sadly passed away. The news was broken by West’s longtime commentary partner in IMPACT, Mike Tenay. Tenay had spoken to West’s wife, who confirmed the news to him that the announcer had sadly passed away. Don West worked...
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
bodyslam.net
The Wrestling Club Reveals Their Best Reactions Of 2022
The Wrestling Club has taken the wrestling world by storm. A group of kids in school just loving wrestling and watching along with their teacher. Now, said teacher, Victory Perry, has revealed the classes best reactions of 2022 including reactions to matches from WWE, NXT, ROH, IMPACT and NJPW from various shows and events. You can see how excited the kids get for the incredible matches they’ve watched this year and there’s nothing better than seeing the joy of a nice nearfall! Check out the video below, as tweeted by Victor.
bodyslam.net
Beyond Wrestling The Last Stand Results – 12/29/22
Beyond Wrestling held its The Last Stand event on December 29th from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV as part of their Wrestival Weekend. Full results are below thanks to Fightful. Beyond Wrestling The Last Stand Results (12/29) – Spotlight Match: Moshpit def. Erik Chacha. –...
bodyslam.net
RevPro Seasons Beatings Results (12/30/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Seasons Beatings event on December 30 from The Priory Centre in St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, England, UK. You can see the full results below. – Southside Women’s Championship: Dani Luna (c) def. Lucia Lee. – Zak Knight def. Shaun Jackson. – Gabriel Kidd def. Chris...
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Is The Current Plan For Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 39
It looks like The Eradicator and The Baddest Woman On The Planet will battle it out at WrestleMania 39. With WrestleMania season just around the corner, many fans have started speculating regarding possible opponents for the former UFC fighter. Wrestling News has now confirmed that there are plans for Ronda Rousey to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About The Montreal Screwjob Again
The Montreal Screwjob will live in infamy for the events that transpired on that faithful night for the WWE. To this day, people talk about the incident. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about the Montreal Screwjob ever again on his Grilling JR podcast.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
bodyslam.net
Charlotte Flair Returns And Wins The SmackDown Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez tonight on SmackDown. Then, following the match, Charlotte made her huge return to WWE sporting new gear and a new theme song. Ronda figured she would challenge her for the title at Royal Rumble, but Charlotte said she wanted a title match right now tonight. Ronda was feeling spicy and accepted. About two minutes later, Ronda surely regretted her decision because Charlotte picked up the win and is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion!
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Re-Signed Tasha Steelz Prior To Her Contract Expiring Because They Did Not Want Her Reaching Free Agency
IMPACT Wrestling have locked Tasha Steelz down with a new deal for the Knockout. Fightful Select revealed that the deal is a multi-year contract. IMPACT reportedly didn’t want the star to reach the period of her free agency, and immediately went for a contract. Initially, Steelz’s contract terms would...
bodyslam.net
ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X14 Results (12/29/22)
ICW No Holds Barred held its Pitfighter X14 event on December 29 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV as part of their Wrestival Weekend. You can read the full results below. – Steel Cage Match: AKIRA def. Alec Price. – Steel Cage Match: Chris Bradley...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Posts Statement About Don West’s Passing
Don West passed away earlier today after a long battle with cancer. The promotion shared a tweet in tribute to Don’s career. Don was not only a talented commentator, but he was also a beloved member of the IMPACT Wrestling family. His dedication to the company and to wrestling as a whole was unwavering.
bodyslam.net
Konosuke Takeshita In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Konosuke Takeshita has journeyed back to Japan for the New Year and has been spotted with a familiar face. With NJPW Wrestle Kingdom occurring on January 4th, the event is set for the Tokyo Dome and some unfamiliar faces have been rumored to appear at the event. Takeshita posted to...
bodyslam.net
JCW BattleBowl Results (1/1/23)
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its BattleBowl event on January 1 from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event aired on YouTube. You can read the full results for the show below. – Jay Lyon & Ellis Taylor def. Midas Black & Charlie Tiger. – Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay...
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Would Love To Wrestle For DDT Pro Wrestling Again
Before becoming one of the faces of New Japan Pro Wrestling and later on AEW, Kenny Omega spent six years in DDT Pro Wrestling. Speaking to Monthly Puroresu, Omega was asked if he’d be open to return to DDT. “I did the one show at Ryogoku Sumo Hall which...
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Questioned His Passion For Wrestling After Stint In WWE Developmental
Omega wrestled for Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental territory. In October 2005, Omega was sent to Deep South Wrestling and was given a tryout. He was then given a full-time contract, but did not end up staying all that long. In fact, Omega requested his release in August...
bodyslam.net
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/29): Hershey, PA
WWE held its Holiday Tour live event on December 29th from Giant Center in Hershey, PA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Holiday Tour From Hershey, PA Results (12/29) – WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch went to a no contest when Bayley...
bodyslam.net
Daddi Doom Not Signed To AEW Despite Dynamite Appearance
Despite having friends in high places in the company, Daddi Doom has not been signed by AEW. On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF would appear during Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page from a skybox, joined by a woman who MJF announced was the only hot chick in Portland.
bodyslam.net
WWE’s Deal With NJPW Regarding Karl Anderson Was “A Stressful Situation”
Karl Anderson’s situation with NJPW and WWE has been a shaky one at the best of times since he was double booked earlier this year by both companies. Rocky Romero has since informed Fightful Select that the Karl Anderson-WWE-NJPW situation was shaky and stressful throughout. It was reported that Anderson planned a way for him to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom from the point he signed with WWE and was thankful to the company for making it happen.
bodyslam.net
GCW Til Infinity Results (12/31/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Til Infinity event on December 31 from Carousel Room At Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. The event aired on FITE TV. You can find the results for the show below. – East Coast Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) def. Wasted Youth...
