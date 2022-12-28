ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla resident converts bus into shelter for valley homeless

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The windstorm that picked up over the holiday weekend served as a stark reminder that the weather in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough can be brutal, especially for those experiencing homelessness. With resources stretched thin in an area that spans over 25,000 square miles, finding a place to get out of the cold for the night is critical.
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Municipality of Anchorage looks for ways to the fund the Sullivan Arena in 2023

The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancellations and delays add up; here in anchorage we're still seeing the effects on Alaskans. According to the coordinator for Mat-Su Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, new criteria requiring a sprinkler system and separate housing for men and women have made it difficult to find a suitable building.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage prepares to greet 2023 with fireworks and festivities

After what some may consider a too-white Christmas, Anchorage is set to ring in 2023 with an annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show and a downtown carnival of events for kids and adults alike. The event on Saturday is free, with activities starting at 7 p.m.. The main fireworks...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of Alaskans are soon going to have to find a new place to pick up their pharmacy prescriptions. Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, announced in a company press release at the end of September that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, Inc., effective Jan. 1.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Search and rescue at Mt. Baldy successful

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Alaska Wildlife Trooper responded up the mountain and located the hiker 3/4 of the ways up. At 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Anchorage responded to Mt. Baldy in Eagle River for the report of an injured hiker. The hiker was identified as 33-year...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar dumps on Anchorage public on his way out the door to the Senate

Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar has let the public get under his skin. So much so, that he spent much of his resignation letter criticizing the people he represents. While most of his letter was a review of his perceived accomplishments, Dunbar could not pass up the chance to have the last word in disparaging those who have called him to task over spending and Assembly priorities. As the Anchorage Assembly grew more radical in recent years, the taxpaying public pushed back, with more and more people attending meetings to voice their disagreement with how their elected representatives were governing.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Resources for military families: Purple Star schools

During the recent town halls that the Anchorage School District held regarding the closing of six schools, parents voiced several concerns: They said they loved their schools. They loved their teachers. The school was the center of the neighborhood. But most of all, parents feared the disruption their kids would...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Overturned aircraft remains unrecovered on Wasilla Lake

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds that whipped through the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have long since died down, but remnants of the mess it left in its wake can still be seen on Wasilla Lake. While housesitting for a friend on the lake, Rick Long saw something rather unusual — an...
WASILLA, AK
kdll.org

ENSTAR buyer finalizes sale

The sale of Alaska’s largest natural gas utility has cleared its final regulatory hurdle. That means Canadian company TriSummit can move forward with the purchase of ENSTAR Natural Gas and its share in Cook Inlet’s gas storage facility — an $800 million deal. ENSTAR has about 150,000...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Drifted snow prompts disaster declaration in Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Palmer declared a local disaster on Dec. 23 due to drifts from the feet of snow that fell recently in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The declaration was signed by Palmer Mayor Steve Carrington and Manager John Moosey, and requested assistance from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and the National Guard.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Victim identified in August fire outside Fairbanks

Winds in Wasilla were strong enough to break the tie-downs of a Piper Cub, pushing it two houses down from where it was secured originally. Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Palmer declares state of disaster following windstorm

At the end of September, Kroger, Fred Meyer’s Parent Company, announced in a company press release that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, INC. Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location. Updated: 12 hours ago. Thousands of Alaskans are soon going to have...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Cancelations, delays cause headaches for Alaska travelers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancelations and delays add up. Although the weather has cleared in Southcentral, many Alaskans are still just trying to get home to their families. Stoney Butler traveled from San Diego through Seattle and was supposed to be...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Snow removal slowed in Anchorage due to high winds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Strong winds on Friday undid some of the hard work completed by Anchorage snow removal operations. Over the holiday weekend, things got worse for motorists as sheets of ice coated roadway surfaces. Both wind and ice exacerbated the ongoing challenges plowing crews faced as they tried to clear streets from two successive snowstorms earlier in December.
ANCHORAGE, AK
fox5ny.com

Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned polar bear found wandering alone

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An orphaned polar bear, found roaming alone in the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska, has been taken in by the Alaska Zoo. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it was notified about the lone bear in late November. A team of biologists was sent to the area and made the difficult and rare decision to remove the approximately 10 to 11-month-old male bear from the wild population.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy