Wasilla resident converts bus into shelter for valley homeless
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The windstorm that picked up over the holiday weekend served as a stark reminder that the weather in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough can be brutal, especially for those experiencing homelessness. With resources stretched thin in an area that spans over 25,000 square miles, finding a place to get out of the cold for the night is critical.
The Municipality of Anchorage looks for ways to the fund the Sullivan Arena in 2023
According to the coordinator for Mat-Su Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, new criteria requiring a sprinkler system and separate housing for men and women have made it difficult to find a suitable building.
Anchorage prepares to greet 2023 with fireworks and festivities
After what some may consider a too-white Christmas, Anchorage is set to ring in 2023 with an annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show and a downtown carnival of events for kids and adults alike. The event on Saturday is free, with activities starting at 7 p.m.. The main fireworks...
Left-field attack on Mayor Bronson comes from new dark-money Democrat operative group
A new dark-money political action group has emerged in Alaska this year and is attacking Mayor Dave Bronson with an expensive media buy, including glossy mailers that arrived in Anchorage mailboxes this week, radio ads, and a target social media campaign — all worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Anchorage ditches Nixle, stands up Rave app to inform citizens during emergencies
Public safety officials in Anchorage today announced that Rave Mobile Safety has replaced the previous Everbridge Nixle system. Like Nixle, Rave Mobile Safety is a free service that allows people to receive notifications sent from state and local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, and other emergencies.
Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of Alaskans are soon going to have to find a new place to pick up their pharmacy prescriptions. Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, announced in a company press release at the end of September that they would be discontinuing their contract with Express Scripts, Inc., effective Jan. 1.
Search and rescue at Mt. Baldy successful
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Alaska Wildlife Trooper responded up the mountain and located the hiker 3/4 of the ways up. At 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Anchorage responded to Mt. Baldy in Eagle River for the report of an injured hiker. The hiker was identified as 33-year...
December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.
Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar dumps on Anchorage public on his way out the door to the Senate
Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar has let the public get under his skin. So much so, that he spent much of his resignation letter criticizing the people he represents. While most of his letter was a review of his perceived accomplishments, Dunbar could not pass up the chance to have the last word in disparaging those who have called him to task over spending and Assembly priorities. As the Anchorage Assembly grew more radical in recent years, the taxpaying public pushed back, with more and more people attending meetings to voice their disagreement with how their elected representatives were governing.
Resources for military families: Purple Star schools
During the recent town halls that the Anchorage School District held regarding the closing of six schools, parents voiced several concerns: They said they loved their schools. They loved their teachers. The school was the center of the neighborhood. But most of all, parents feared the disruption their kids would...
Overturned aircraft remains unrecovered on Wasilla Lake
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds that whipped through the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have long since died down, but remnants of the mess it left in its wake can still be seen on Wasilla Lake. While housesitting for a friend on the lake, Rick Long saw something rather unusual — an...
ENSTAR buyer finalizes sale
The sale of Alaska’s largest natural gas utility has cleared its final regulatory hurdle. That means Canadian company TriSummit can move forward with the purchase of ENSTAR Natural Gas and its share in Cook Inlet’s gas storage facility — an $800 million deal. ENSTAR has about 150,000...
Drifted snow prompts disaster declaration in Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Palmer declared a local disaster on Dec. 23 due to drifts from the feet of snow that fell recently in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The declaration was signed by Palmer Mayor Steve Carrington and Manager John Moosey, and requested assistance from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and the National Guard.
Victim identified in August fire outside Fairbanks
Winds in Wasilla were strong enough to break the tie-downs of a Piper Cub, pushing it two houses down from where it was secured originally. Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman's testimony, the defense offered its opening statement
Palmer declares state of disaster following windstorm
Cancelations, delays cause headaches for Alaska travelers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancelations and delays add up. Although the weather has cleared in Southcentral, many Alaskans are still just trying to get home to their families. Stoney Butler traveled from San Diego through Seattle and was supposed to be...
Alaska’s first Miss America, Emma Broyles, reflects on her year in the spotlight
Last Thursday, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles of Anchorage passed the crown to Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Broyles became a statewide sensation after she became the first Alaskan and the first Korean American named Miss America last year. A week after wrapping up her tenure, Broyles says she’s excited to...
Snow removal slowed in Anchorage due to high winds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Strong winds on Friday undid some of the hard work completed by Anchorage snow removal operations. Over the holiday weekend, things got worse for motorists as sheets of ice coated roadway surfaces. Both wind and ice exacerbated the ongoing challenges plowing crews faced as they tried to clear streets from two successive snowstorms earlier in December.
Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned polar bear found wandering alone
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An orphaned polar bear, found roaming alone in the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska, has been taken in by the Alaska Zoo. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it was notified about the lone bear in late November. A team of biologists was sent to the area and made the difficult and rare decision to remove the approximately 10 to 11-month-old male bear from the wild population.
Flight cancellations in Seattle and Anchorage leave Juneau’s airport parking lot packed
Juneau’s airport parking lots are packed as residents struggle to leave Seattle. Airport Manager Patty Wahto said both long-term and short-term parking lots, which fit about 250 cars total, are at capacity. She said Juneau residents should avoid parking at the airport for the next day or two. “It’s...
