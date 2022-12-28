Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Hails Dragon Lee’s ‘Unbelievable’ WWE Signing
Dragon Lee is undoubtedly one of the most established and respected pro wrestlers on the planet. The pro wrestling veteran has competed against the best of the best in the business, especially in ROH, NJPW, AAA, and AEW. He has signed with WWE, which turned out to be massive news for fans. Now Triple H has already reacted to Dragon Lee’s signing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
wrestlinginc.com
KAIRI Looks Ahead To Massive NJPW Match At The Tokyo Dome
IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI is well aware of the significance of her Wrestle Kingdom 17 title defense against Tam Nakano. The two will collide inside the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and will mark the first time, since winning the inaugural title, that KAIRI puts the IWGP Women's Championship on the line. This will also be the first Stardom singles match in the history of Wrestle Kingdom. During an interview with NJPW, KAIRI discussed the pressure of being in that spot.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Sasha Banks has continued to dominate headlines all year after she walked out in the middle of Raw back in May. This had massive aftereffects and ended up changing the entire landscape of pro wrestling in many ways. A lot of people also supported Sasha Banks throughout the whole process. Her time in WWE is over, which is why fans can’t wait for her upcoming NJPW appearance. In fact, even Ric Flair thinks Sasha Banks will steal the show in NJPW.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Upcoming Match Against The Great Muta
– As noted, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has arrived in Japan for his upcoming matchup against The Great Muta scheduled for January 1 in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan. Pro Wrestling NOAH has released an interview video with Nakamura talking about the matchup, which you can view below. The...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Let Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestle Great Muta After Vince McMahon Rejected It
Shinsuke Nakamura made a name for himself in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He has a deep love for Japanese wrestling in general and so it comes as no surprise, Nakamura is very excited about his upcoming match against The Great Muta. In fact, Vince McMahon initially declined Nakamura’s request for the match, which Triple H eventually approved.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wasn’t Interested In Dragon Lee Until AEW Put Him On Television Without A Contract
Dragon Lee is undoubtedly one of the most established and respected pro wrestlers on the planet. He recently revealed that he signed with WWE during AAA Noche de Campeones. Interestingly enough, WWE was not interested in Dragon Lee until AEW put him on television without a contract. Dave Meltzer recently...
411mania.com
KAIRI On The Importance Of Her Match At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Facing Tam Nakano
KAIRI is set to defend the IWGP Women’s Championship in her first title defense at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she recently talked about the importance of the match and more. KAIRI spoke with NJPW for a new interview promoting the match against Tam Nakano, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
ComicBook
Kenny Omega Teases NJPW Reunion on AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is a young promotion, but a number of its storylines harken back to deep-rooted history from across the professional wrestling landscape. At AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, two of the top-billed matches in Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho utilized each feud's storied past in WWE and NJPW, respectively. Omega's reunion with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had direct references to the five men's time together in Bullet Club. Even recently, Jake Hager's efforts to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society teased a Real Americans reunion.
tjrwrestling.net
Hiroshi Tanahashi Claims Bullet Club Is “The Most Important Faction Of The Last 20 Years”
Bullet Club is getting praise from an unlikely person: New Japan’s former ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi. Tanahashi knows full well how important stables and factions are; after all, he and his fellow NJPW cohorts have been deadlocked in faction warfare for years. Almost everyone in New Japan is assigned/part of one faction or another.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022
The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses The Use Of Superkicks In Pro Wrestling
Shawn Michaels has addressed the use of superkicks in pro wrestling. The superkick has become one of the prevalent moves in the professional wrestling business today. From The Young Bucks and Adam Cole to The Usos and Dolph Ziggler, there are so many wrestlers who use the superkick as a main part of their arsenals.
wrestlinginc.com
More Details On WWE Signing Dragon Lee
Emerging from last night's AAA Noches de Campeones event — aside from Hijo del Vikingo's breathtaking new move – was the announcement that Dragon Lee had signed with WWE and would be joining the "NXT" brand. According to Fightful Select, Lee was first approached by WWE after the...
ComicBook
NJPW's Will Ospreay Provides Update on Contract Status, Interest in AEW or WWE
The professional wrestling world's eyes have been locked on Will Ospreay. The current IWGP United States Champion boasted six five-star (or higher) matches in 2022 alone while also venturing to the west for his AEW debut. In Tony Khan's promotion, Ospreay impressed with his AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door bout against Orange Cassidy and his pair of AEW World Trios Titles tournament matches against Death Triangle and The Elite. In the latter, Ospreay had his long-awaited showdown with Kenny Omega, battling the Best Bout Machine for a couple of one-on-one encounters in the multi-man contest.
Cody Rhodes And John Cena Return, Omega vs. Ospreay, Samoa Joe Cuts Hair, Dragon Lee | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Brandon Kirk wins ICW American Deathmatch World Championship from his wife (Kasey Catal/Kirk) - Wrestival 2022. Creators Spotlight:. Jameson Ryan (@posedmaloneJRY) and Diamond Sheik (@thediamondsheik) return to discuss the latest Championship District Wrestling event, the upcoming rebrand, Rick...
411mania.com
KAIRI Had A Sprained Foot Before NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
In an interview with NJPW1972.com, KAIRI revealed that she sprained her foot prior to her match at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. She became the first IWGP women’s champion at the event, defeating Mayu Iwatani. However, the night before she wrestled at STARDOM Gold Rush. There, she had a 30-minute draw with Wonder of STARDOM Champion Saya Kamitani. Here are highlights:
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Reveals He Trained With Undertaker Ahead Of WrestleMania Match
AEW star Ricky Starks has revealed that he sparred with the Undertaker while the Deadman was preparing for a notable WrestleMania match. At WrestleMania 34 in 2018, The Undertaker defeated John Cena in just under three minutes. This was the wrestling veteran’s first match since losing to Roman Reigns at...
Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley return after missing WWE house show
Travel disturbances led to several wrestlers missing Monday's house show in Columbus.
