NBC Bay Area
California Storm: Sierra Snow, Heavy Valley Rain at Times in the Forecast
A new series of storms began bringing rain to California on Thursday, raising concerns that the already drenched northern and central parts of the state could see flooding. “While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding,” the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office wrote.
How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley
An atmospheric river is set to bring a great deal of rain and snow to California leaving 17 million people under winter weather alerts. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers breaks down what atmospheric rivers are as it is not the first one to hit the Western U.S. this week. Dec. 29, 2022.
sfstandard.com
Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras
The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
KSBW.com
Recent winter storms offer some drought relief
SALINAS, Calif. — Recent storms have brought more rain and water to drought-stricken California. 100% of the state is still considered abnormally dry, but conditions have improved in recent weeks. As of Thursday, 7.2% of the state is in exceptional drought conditions. That's down from 16.6% 3 months ago.
Another winter storm hitting Northern California today. Here's what's happening
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Thursday. Thursday will be showery with the snow level near 4,000 to 4,500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the lower Sierra. Periods of difficult and slow travel during the morning with 3 to 12 inches of snow possible.
California water experts keeping close eye on flood risks ahead of 2nd round of storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Flood Operations Center at the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is the heart of flood response for the state. With another round of stormy weather ahead Northern California, officials said there is not a plan to activate the center just yet, but they do have flood operations staff closely watching river levels and forecasts to keep people safe.
Flooding concerns rise with excessive rainfall and runoff in the forecast
CALIFORNIA, USA — A series of storms hitting California for the last week of 2022 is bringing dangerous travel conditions and growing flood concerns. The second and third storms hit Thursday through Saturday with periods of heavy rain and snow. After a short break Sunday, more storms are in store to start 2023.
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
'Atmospheric river' pounds California, Washington, Oregon with heavy rain, wind; thousands lose power
West Coast customers were left without power on Tuesday morning after an atmospheric river brought wet weather and dangerous travel conditions across three states.
GV Wire
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
gtgazette.com
Winning fox photograph taken on SPI land
An El Dorado County fox became a celebrity when a photo of the critter taking a swim became a winning image in the 2022 California Wildlife Photo Contest. “Sierra Pacific logging land, in the middle of nowhere, this young fox decided to take a quick dip in a small lake,” photographer Michele Dodge shared. “I grabbed a couple of shots before he shook and ran off.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Chain controls in effect, winter advisory shortened at Tahoe; Big end of year storm on way
Update 1:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon shortened its winter storm warning by several hours. Six hours has been chopped off the warning which is now in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Heavy snow is still expected with up to 4 inches possible at lake...
Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River
While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
Storm moving through Central California expected to be at peak strength during peak travel
An estimated 102 million Americans are traveling by car to their destination this holiday season.
turfmagazine.com
Southern Californians Urged To Reassess Winter Irrigation Needs & Non-Functional Turf
Regional Drought Emergency declared. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, last week Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors declared a Regional Drought Emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of all imported water supplies. In adopting the resolution, Metropolitan’s board warned the water-saving call could become mandatory if drought conditions persist.
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
KRQE News 13
First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
