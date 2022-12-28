Richaun Holmes on getting extended minutes in the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Richaun Holmes talks about Tuesday's 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento's defensive effort against Nikola Jokic, getting extended minutes in the absence of Domantas Sabonis and the fresh outlook he has for the remainder of the season.
