Madison, WI

Wisconsin Twitter reacts as the Badgers win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

By Asher Low
 1 day ago
In a fitting way for the Jim Leonhard era at Wisconsin to come to a close, the Badger defense stood tall late for a 24-17 win over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

A Cedrick Dort Jr. interception with just under three minutes left all but sealed a Wisconsin win as the Badgers won their eighth bowl game in the last nine years.

Braelon Allen paced the Wisconsin offense with another 100-yard game on the ground, as the Fond Du Lac native finished with 116 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Chase Wolf was under center for the entirety of the night, and shook off an early red zone interception to lead Wisconsin to victory.

Braelon Allen earns offensive player of the game:

