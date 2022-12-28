ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Braelon Allen earns player of the game honors in Guaranteed Rate Bowl win

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csEGY_0jwHNyjY00

Wisconsin was powered by the run game in Tuesday night’s 24-17 win over Oklahoma State. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl came down to a Badger run game the Cowboys couldn’t stop, and Braelon Allen was the face of it.

The sophomore star ran for 116 yards and a touchdown on Tuesday night and was named offensive player of the game.

Let’s give Wisconsin’s offensive line well-deserved credit as well, as it was the Badger boys up front that opened up a 20-yard touchdown scamper for the Fond Du Lac native.

Allen looked healthier than he did during the second half of the season, as the time off clearly paid dividends:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart

PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
MADISON, WI
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!

The Question Everyone was asking is did they make it? The Answer – YES!!. The Vel Phillips Memorial High School boy’s basketball team who are from Madison Wisconsin fly down to Florida for a tournament against the nation’s top talent each year. The 2022 edition included a group of 24 people who took a bus from Madison to Chicago’s Midway Airport at 5 a.m. on Monday for a 10:30 a.m. flight.
MADISON, WI
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project

The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Two years later, Wisconsin Governor and Assembly Speaker finally meet

Is it any wonder nothing is getting done in Madison? Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin legislature got off on the wrong foot even before he began his first term, and it only got worse from there. The Republican-controlled legislature limited the governor’s powers even before he took office. The two sides clashed repeatedly, refusing to confirm Evers’ picks for cabinet secretary and firing one of them. Then the Legislature decided to take the rest of the year off, leading to no action on the important issues facing the state. There has not even been a debate much less a vote. But perhaps both sides are more willing to work together now that Evers is about to begin his second term. Evers met privately with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos just before Christmas to talk about a number of topics. Amazingly, it was the first time in two years the two had a meeting together. Two years without so much as a meeting? How can anything get done if they don’t even talk to each other? Vos called the meeting a good first step. If the two sides spend Evers’ second term without meeting face to face for two years, little is likely to get done. It is good that they have taken this first step. Now they need to take a second step, and work to find common issues facing the state. Otherwise our legislators may as well take 2023 off as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WAUKESHA, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

195K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy