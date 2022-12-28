Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Disney, And Schiff Says MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Buys A Sign Of Desperation
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. With 2022 coming to a close, the much-anticipated Santa Claus rally didn't come to fruition, as markets remained muted ahead of Christmas. The year's final full week of trading resulted in the S&P 500 finishing 0.20% lower, the Nasdaq Composite dropping by 1.94%, and the Dow nudging 0.86% higher to end the week.
ambcrypto.com
Solana traders hoping for a bull run should read to know what to expect
Uniswap overtakes Solana to become the 16th largest crypto based on market cap. Despite several projects leaving Solana, its NFT space witnessed growth. Solana [SOL] continued its downtrend as it lost its position as the 16th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization to Uniswap [UNI]. SOL registered a decline of more than 17% in the last week.
ambcrypto.com
DOGE’s next rally may depend solely on bulls moving past ‘this’ crucial level
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOGE offered buying opportunities after retesting the $0.07100 level. A move below $0.06930 could invalidate the above-mentioned forecast. Dogecoin’s [DOGE] recent price correction led to about 9% of...
Stock Market Live: Stocks Extend Slide As Tesla, Apple Fail To Power Santa Claus Rally
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields bumped higher in thin holiday trading as investors looked to close out the final few trading days of the year buoyed by China's Covid reopening. Stocks pared earlier gains following a weaker-than-expected reading for pending home sales, which slumped to...
u.today
Avalanche (AVAX) Is Set for Major Rebound According to This Indicator
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
The stock market's fear gauge will plummet in 2023 as inflation drops, setting the S&P 500 up for gains of 20%, Fundstrat says
"Based on our forecasts, we expect Core CPI to be ~2% (3-month annualized) by December 2022," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America.
Stocks Rallied to Higher Close as Job Market Remains Strong
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaA relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong.The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, with roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index closing higher. The gains more than made up for the index's losses the previous two days, the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.6%.Technology stocks, which are down 29% this year, powered much...
Why Dr. Pepper Could Be a Good Investment As It Gains Ground Against Rivals
Dr. Pepper has long stood in the shadow of Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the soft-drink wars, and that's not likely to change any time soon. Even so, some stock market experts say Keurig Dr Pepper's (KDP)...
Tech stock bounce part of ‘seasonal pattern’, investors pin hopes on January
Tech stocks like Meta, Apple, and Microsoft are lifting the Nasdaq 100 higher on Thursday after a jobs report spurred investors.
Stocks and Bitcoin may be down, but gold prices just hit a six-month high above $1,800
2023 could provide "Goldilocks conditions" for gold after the inflation hedge outperformed risky assets this year, analysts say.
Here's a strong signal that America's inflation woes may be ending. Amazon economists expect the price of the company's products will rise slowly next year and start to fall in 2024.
Amazon expects its product prices to grow below 3% in 2023 and then turn negative in 2024.
NASDAQ
Tech Stocks Helping Lead Significant Rebound On Wall Street
(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the rebound. Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the...
Wall Street surges in dip-buying rally, oil falls
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in recently battered mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices declined as a surge of COVID cases in China exacerbated fears of global economic downturn.
ValueWalk
Fed Expected To Raise Rates In February
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The market tried to rally this morning, but then it fizzled since there is no volume. It’s hard for the market to do anything when no one is around. Normally there’s quarter-end window dressing and some positive action in the last week of the year, but this year it doesn’t exist which is unfortunate.
msn.com
Chevron, Dow share gains lead Dow's nearly 150-point climb
Buoyed by positive growth for shares of Chevron and Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Friday afternoon. The Dow is trading 148 points, or 0.4%, higher, as shares of Chevron and Dow have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Chevron's shares are up $4.83, or 2.8%, while those of Dow are up $0.63, or 1.3%, combining for a roughly 36-point boost for the Dow. Travelers Caterpillar and Walt Disney are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
dailyhodl.com
One Large-Cap Altcoin Set To Break Away From Bearish Crypto Markets, According to Top Analyst
A popular analyst believes that one large-cap altcoin is gearing up to break away from the downtrending crypto markets. The pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 330,000 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) may have already printed a bear market bottom. “LTC bottoms precede BTC bottoms. In 2015, LTC...
Report: Inflation is slowing according Fed's preferred measure
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revise 6.1% increase in October. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year.
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Up Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 7.58% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Monday, 26 December, Crude Oil (CL) is $80.65. The global economy is one of the main reasons why crude oil futures prices are going up. When the economy improves, consumers are able to spend more. This leads to higher demand and more companies making money.
Comments / 0