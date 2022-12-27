Canucks Prospects Report: Klimovich, Karlsson, Truscott & More

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Is It Time for Maple Leafs Fans To Cheer for the Red Wings?
Since starting the season off with a pedestrian 4-4-2 record, the Toronto Maple Leafs have since posted a record of 18-3-4. That’s the second-best record in the NHL since the first of November. Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, the team with the best record in that time period is the Boston Bruins, who have gone 20-3-3.
Yardbarker
Oilersnation Top 10 of 2022: #2 — Goaltender Jimmy Howard joins Edmonton Oilers on a two-year contract
Welcome to the annual wrap-up of the most-read articles of the last year!. The annual April Fool’s day post never fails. Last year, as he always does, Cam Lewis came up with a tremendous headline that sucked everyone in. 2022’s edition saw him pen that the Oilers had signed former Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard to a two-year deal partway through the year.
Yardbarker
WWTDW(TE): A Reclamation Project from the New York Rangers
There’s a former top draft pick who’s struggling to produce despite having strong underlying numbers and a change of scenery might be in order. No, we aren’t talking about Jesse Puljujarvi. Alexis Lafreniere, the first-overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, was made a healthy scratch by...
Comments / 0