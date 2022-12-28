ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Grow in Alaska Fall (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to grow in Fall in Alaska?. Finding the best herbs to grow in fall in Alaska was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. After more than a year without an official director, the Anchorage...
ALASKA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
alaskasnewssource.com

Cancelations, delays cause headaches for Alaska travelers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancelations and delays add up. Although the weather has cleared in Southcentral, many Alaskans are still just trying to get home to their families. Stoney Butler traveled from San Diego through Seattle and was supposed to be...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskamagazine.com

Alaska is Hot

Alaska is hot, welcome to the future. It might be time for snowbirds to rethink their second home or retirement condo in Florida. The world is hot and getting hotter, and while Alaska is leading the way, I’d like to illuminate the bright side of global warming. Consider home gardening. In the 1970s, Anchorage was a terrible place to grow tomatoes. Now, you can harvest your own tomatoes and even okra—unthinkable even in the 1990s—in Alaska. Robins once migrated south to warmer climes in the fall (just like many Alaskans), but now they overwinter in Homer. Fireweed blooms no longer reliably predict the first freeze. Red fox have been moving north and taking over the territory of arctic fox. Heck, even the bears in Kodiak didn’t hibernate until late December last year, before announcing it was spring by emerging in early March. If the reactions of our northern flora and fauna still leave you skeptical about how hospitable the weather has become in Alaska, here’s some historical hard data: Over the last 70 years, the average number of frost-free days in Anchorage increased by 17 days. That’s significant in terms of shorter winters and longer grow seasons.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Alaskan-made PacBak Is Headed Upstream to National Markets

The incredible story of PacBak and Brian McKinnon serves as inspiration for other underdogs looking to forge an entrepreneurial path in Alaska. Not many startups can claim they outshone the likes of Garmin and YETI on one of the biggest stages in outdoor retail. Even fewer can say the original design for their award-winning product was first etched on the back of a urine test, now framed and hung proudly next to its patent.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Population survey shows that Alaska’s wood bison herd is healthy and growing

It’s been another good year for Alaska’s wood bison herd. A recent population survey shows that the Lower Innoko and Yukon Rivers herd is healthy and growing. The herd was started in 2015 with the transplant of 130 animals from Alberta, Canada. The bison suffered significant losses in 2018 and 2020 due to heavy snows, winter rains and late springs, but better weather over the last two years has seen a rebound with record and near-record calf production.
ALASKA STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Jeff Foxworthy on living in Washington

Versions of this circulate on social media, credited to comedian Jeff Foxworthy. He might actually have written them. Note: I drove down Ballinger Way in LFP when there was 4 inches of snow on the ground and the temperatures were in the 20s. I passed a guy walking along the road who was wearing bermuda shorts - and flip-flops.
WASHINGTON STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Sunshine makes brief return to Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quiet and mild end to 2022 continues for much of mainland Alaska, with any storms primarily staying over open waters. While some areas of wintry weather will still impact parts of the state, Southcentral Alaska as a whole is catching a break. Clear to partly cloudy skies have made a return for many locations inland, while areas near the Gulf of Alaska continue to hold onto cloud cover. It’s here where some scattered areas of wintry mix will continue to remain in the forecast.
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Alaska leaders call for public comment on the 5th National Climate Assessment

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The NCA5 Alaska Chapter Team announced that the National Climate Assessment (NCA5) is available for public review and comment. The NCA5 is a congressionally mandated report by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, and assesses the science of climate change, variability, and its impacts across the nation.
ALASKA STATE

