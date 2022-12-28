Read full article on original website
iowa.media
2022s MOST POPULAR: Drake men’s basketball broadcaster calls it ‘Sad Day in Iowa’ when women’s sports are protected
***At the end of every year we revisit some of our most popular stories from the calendar year. This article examines the response of a sports broadcaster called Michael Admire, who said protecting women’s sports made it a “sad day” in the state of Iowa.***. A sports...
alaskasportsreport.com
Cancer survivor Hunter Fejes shines on rink, earns Alaska Athlete of the Week honors
Hunter Fejes’s inspiring comeback from cancer earned him Alaska Athlete of the Week honors. The eighth-year pro hockey player for ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears played his first two games since being declared cancer-free following months of chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He assisted on game-winning overtime goal in...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Grow in Alaska Fall (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to grow in Fall in Alaska?. Finding the best herbs to grow in fall in Alaska was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
ktoo.org
Alaska’s first Miss America, Emma Broyles, reflects on her year in the spotlight
Last Thursday, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles of Anchorage passed the crown to Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Broyles became a statewide sensation after she became the first Alaskan and the first Korean American named Miss America last year. A week after wrapping up her tenure, Broyles says she’s excited to...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. After more than a year without an official director, the Anchorage...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report
The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cancelations, delays cause headaches for Alaska travelers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancelations and delays add up. Although the weather has cleared in Southcentral, many Alaskans are still just trying to get home to their families. Stoney Butler traveled from San Diego through Seattle and was supposed to be...
alaskamagazine.com
Alaska is Hot
Alaska is hot, welcome to the future. It might be time for snowbirds to rethink their second home or retirement condo in Florida. The world is hot and getting hotter, and while Alaska is leading the way, I’d like to illuminate the bright side of global warming. Consider home gardening. In the 1970s, Anchorage was a terrible place to grow tomatoes. Now, you can harvest your own tomatoes and even okra—unthinkable even in the 1990s—in Alaska. Robins once migrated south to warmer climes in the fall (just like many Alaskans), but now they overwinter in Homer. Fireweed blooms no longer reliably predict the first freeze. Red fox have been moving north and taking over the territory of arctic fox. Heck, even the bears in Kodiak didn’t hibernate until late December last year, before announcing it was spring by emerging in early March. If the reactions of our northern flora and fauna still leave you skeptical about how hospitable the weather has become in Alaska, here’s some historical hard data: Over the last 70 years, the average number of frost-free days in Anchorage increased by 17 days. That’s significant in terms of shorter winters and longer grow seasons.
alaskasnewssource.com
December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.
akbizmag.com
Alaskan-made PacBak Is Headed Upstream to National Markets
The incredible story of PacBak and Brian McKinnon serves as inspiration for other underdogs looking to forge an entrepreneurial path in Alaska. Not many startups can claim they outshone the likes of Garmin and YETI on one of the biggest stages in outdoor retail. Even fewer can say the original design for their award-winning product was first etched on the back of a urine test, now framed and hung proudly next to its patent.
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
alaskapublic.org
Population survey shows that Alaska’s wood bison herd is healthy and growing
It’s been another good year for Alaska’s wood bison herd. A recent population survey shows that the Lower Innoko and Yukon Rivers herd is healthy and growing. The herd was started in 2015 with the transplant of 130 animals from Alberta, Canada. The bison suffered significant losses in 2018 and 2020 due to heavy snows, winter rains and late springs, but better weather over the last two years has seen a rebound with record and near-record calf production.
shorelineareanews.com
Jeff Foxworthy on living in Washington
Versions of this circulate on social media, credited to comedian Jeff Foxworthy. He might actually have written them. Note: I drove down Ballinger Way in LFP when there was 4 inches of snow on the ground and the temperatures were in the 20s. I passed a guy walking along the road who was wearing bermuda shorts - and flip-flops.
kinyradio.com
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882. The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sunshine makes brief return to Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quiet and mild end to 2022 continues for much of mainland Alaska, with any storms primarily staying over open waters. While some areas of wintry weather will still impact parts of the state, Southcentral Alaska as a whole is catching a break. Clear to partly cloudy skies have made a return for many locations inland, while areas near the Gulf of Alaska continue to hold onto cloud cover. It’s here where some scattered areas of wintry mix will continue to remain in the forecast.
mixfmalaska.com
Alaska leaders call for public comment on the 5th National Climate Assessment
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The NCA5 Alaska Chapter Team announced that the National Climate Assessment (NCA5) is available for public review and comment. The NCA5 is a congressionally mandated report by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, and assesses the science of climate change, variability, and its impacts across the nation.
alaskapublic.org
Providence starts ‘earn while you learn’ program to fill empty CNA positions
Certified nursing assistants are in short supply in Alaska. And the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is one of 17 hospitals in the state trying a new program to pay potential candidates as they train and hire new employees to fill the gap. Providence has 15 open CNA positions between...
kinyradio.com
Murkowski outlines Alaska Fisheries and Oceans funding in Consolidated Appropriations Act
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she secured significant funding for fisheries and oceans priorities in Alaska in the recently-passed Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023. The year-end omnibus includes $15 million in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) allocations for ocean and river research to be performed...
