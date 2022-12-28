Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
Related
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
FOX Sports
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
Yardbarker
Connor McDavid nets winner as Oilers edge rival Flames
Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in the third period to run his point-scoring streak to 16 games and lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to an entertaining 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers, who received a sparkling 46-save performance from goaltender...
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko may not be available until February
Head coach Bruce Boudreau was asked about Demko’s return on Tuesday morning and didn’t have positive news as it appears the Canucks’ starting goalie may not be back with the team until February. “I’m hoping it’s within the next month,” said Boudreau when asked about any idea...
Yardbarker
Ducks stun Golden Knights, hand Vegas second straight loss
John Gibson made a season-high 49 saves and Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry both scored in the shootout to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 shootout victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. Gibson, playing his first game since suffering a lower-body injury in a Dec. 13...
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
Yardbarker
After rare road loss, Golden Knights seek win against lowly Ducks
After posting a rare road blemish with a 4-2 loss at Los Angeles, the Vegas Golden Knights will make the short drive down Interstate 5 to Anaheim, Calif., to play the Ducks on Wednesday night in the second game of a back-to-back. Vegas had a four-game road winning streak snapped...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Should there be more than one Vancouver Canucks untouchable?. Donnie & Dhali: Craig Button on the Donnie & Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks. Don Taylor: “Should Elias Pettersson be considered Vancouver’s only untouchable?”
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Yardbarker
Ottawa Senators Quick Hits: DeBrincat, Talbot & Batherson
On Tuesday night, the Ottawa Senators did something few NHL teams have been able to do this season. They beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in an overtime shootout. It was a close game; but, as the Bruins’ head coach Jim Montgomery said: “I give credit to Ottawa, but I thought our third, we really got to our game.”
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Elias Pettersson says Elias Pettersson and Jonathan Lekkerimaki are his favourite players at the World Juniors
The choice was simple, really. How can you not root for a guy who shares the same name as you and is representing the same country you represented at the same tournament just a few years prior?. For Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson, the choice is simple, really. Elias Pettersson,...
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Yardbarker
As the Bo Horvat situation develops, the Canucks need to keep an eye on similar negotiations in Detroit and St. Louis
‘Team X’ has a captain who is a pending UFA at the end of the 2022/23 season. Said captain is a centre with high-end offensive skills, a strong two-way reputation, leadership abilities, and renowned character. Unfortunately, said captain remains unsigned, and is now most likely to find a new home in the near future, either via trade or free agency.
Yardbarker
Which spot does the returning Travis Dermott take on the Canucks’ blueline?
The good news just keeps rolling in for Travis Dermott, here at the tail-end of 2022. Dermott welcomed his first child to the world late last week, shortly after returning to on-ice action for the Abbotsford Canucks. A few days later, Dermott’s AHL conditioning stint would be terminated early as he was recalled back up to Vancouver, with the presumed intention of getting him into the NHL lineup as soon as possible after an extended concussion-related absence.
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Comments / 0