thecomeback.com
Ole Miss plans on honoring Mike Leach during bowl game
Despite the rivalry between the two schools, Ole Miss plans to honor Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away a few weeks ago due to a massive heart attack, he was 61. The Rebels, who play in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech Wednesday night, will wear a...
247Sports
UNC football coach Mack Brown gives final thoughts on Oregon, Bo Nix before Holiday Bowl vs. Ducks
Four more bowl games await college football fans Wednesday, and none have the potential to produce massive scoring numbers like the Holiday Bowl in San Diego between UNC and Mack Brown against Oregon. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye made a real run at the Heisman Trophy and projects as a likely first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, whereas the No. 15 Ducks and quarterback Bo Nix has had an impressive bounce-back season after transferring from Auburn.
Why Texas A&M Should Hire Duke Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns
Kevin Johns might be the candidate that brings stability to Texas A&M's offense come next fall.
CBS Sports
2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: UCF vs. Duke in Military Bowl
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
TV info for college football bowl games, USC football, and Trojans basketball on New Year's Weekend
It’s a holiday weekend, four days stuffed with friends, family and festivities as you ring in the new year. The coming four days — Friday through Monday, wrapped around a holiday — represent a final time to let loose and decompress before America returns to work on Tuesday, Jan. 3. For now, we’re still on holiday time, that period of every winter when the urgency of the workplace diminishes and we can escape into sports and entertainment for a few days while reflecting on what we want to do for the coming year.
USC vs Tulane: The 1932 Rose Bowl
The Orange, Sugar and Sun Bowls all came into existence in the 1934 college football season. Those three bowl games — all tied for the second-oldest bowl games in the United States, a few years ahead of the Cotton Bowl — were first played on January 1, 1935. (The first Sun Bowl, however, was not played between two college teams. The first all-college version of the Sun Bowl came one year later in 1936.)
WATCH: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Florida State Postgame
Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington met with the media following OU's 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State.
Notable quotes from UNC HC Mack Brown on Holiday Bowl matchup against Oregon
Ahead of Oregon's matchup against UNC, head coaches Dan Lanning and Mack Brown got together for a joint press conference and discussed where their team stands heading into the game. Here are six notable quotes from Brown regarding Oregon, the importance of bowl games, and what the UNC staff looks...
Head coach Zach Arnett ReliaQuest Bowl Q&A
Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema addressed the media Thursday as part of the 2023 ReliaQuest game-week activities. Arnett's responses follow:. ARNETT: First and foremost, we would like to thank the ReliaQuest Bowl. First-class experience. Our players are having a tremendous time down...
Everything Mike Norvell and Brent Venables said during the Cheez-It Bowl Press Conference on Wednesday
ORLANDO -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables spoke with the media on Wednesday morning to preview their match-up in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. The full press conference video is below and a full transcript follows:. Mike Norvell Opening Statement. It's been a great...
Alabama Crimson Tide: All-Time Bowl Game King
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program in the King of Bowl Games. No other college football program comes close to Alabama’s bowl game history. Twelve current FBS teams had played in bowl games before the Alabama Crimson Tide played in its first, the 1926 Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide shocked the college football world that year, upsetting the heavily favored Washington Huskies. College football has been chasing the Crimson Tide ever since.
Key quotes from Dan Lanning following Oregon's Holiday Bowl win
Dan Lanning capped off his first year as Oregon’s head coach with a thrilling comeback win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday. After a roller coaster of a regular season, the Ducks’ win over the Tar Heels served as their 10th win of the year.
Mack Brown heaps praise on Dan Lanning’s job as a first year head coach
The Oregon Ducks are in sunny San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first Holiday Bowl since back in 2019 when Iowa hung 49 on USC in a resounding victory. In fact, the Pac-12 hasn’t won a Holiday Bowl since 2014, giving coach Dan Lanning a chance to get the conference back on track against a very solid UNC squad. It would be a feather in the cap of a very successful first year for Lanning. In fact, Tar Heels coach Mack Brown spoke to reporters on Monday and commended the job Lanning has done at Oregon...
Georgia RB Kendall Milton announces return to UGA for senior season
Georgia running back Kendall Milton has announced plans to return to Georgia for his senior season. The junior tailback has battled injuries throughout the 2022 season, yet Milton is third on the team in rushing with 533 yards on 72 carries with a team-leading 7.4 yard average and six touchdowns.
Photos: Michigan practices in Arizona ahead of College Football Playoff vs. TCU
TEMPE, AZ. — The Michigan football team held its first practice in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels. The Michigan Insider attended the first 15 minutes of practice, watching warmups and position drills. Below are our favorite photos from what we saw:
Trojans: Wired podcast previews the 2023 Cotton Bowl: USC vs Tulane
We are getting close to game day. The 2023 Cotton Bowl is approaching. Now that the immediacy of the emotions following the Pac-12 Championship Game has faded away, it’s easier to focus on this game and embrace it as the significant occasion it is. This is the Cotton Bowl....
Illinois pummels Bethune-Cookman in nonconference finale
Sophomore center Dain Dainja produced a career-high 22 points to go with six rebounds, four blocks and four steals in
