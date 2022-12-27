Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
chatsports.com
Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. “I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's...
chatsports.com
Falcons Draft Rumors Heading Into NFL Week 18 + Stick With Desmond Ridder In 2023? Falcons News
Atlanta Falcons news and rumors following the NFL Week 17 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals circle around the 2023 NFL Draft. The Falcons are slotted to pick 7th in the 2023 NFL Draft order, and could move up to 6th, or move down to 9th depending on the results of NFL Week 18. Falcons Today and Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson breaks down the latest Atlanta Falcons news and rumors including Des.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
chatsports.com
NEWS: Justin Fields Injury, OUT vs. Vikings In Week 18: Bears TANKING For #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft?
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is OUT for Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings with an injury according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. An MRI revealed that Fields has a hip strain. Eberflus said the injury isn’t serious, but the Bears have decided to hold him out and start Nathan Peterman instead. Are the Bears tanking for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Chicago can land anywhere from the #1 to the #4.
chatsports.com
Seahawks News & Rumors: Tyler Lockett Injury Latest + Seahawks vs. Rams Preview & Playoff Picture
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:49 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE the video to start the show!!!. 8:49 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE the video to start the show!!!. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people...
chatsports.com
POLL: Should Giants play to win, or rest starters vs. Philadelphia Eagles?
What should New York Giants coach Brian Daboll do next Sunday?. The regular season isn’t over, though, although Week 18 seems anti-climactic after Sunday’s convincing playoff-clinching victory. But an interesting situation has developed. Weeks ago it was thought that the New York Giants might catch a break in their final game if they needed a win since the Philadelphia Eagles, with nothing to play for after locking up the division title and No. 1 seed, rested their starters. Then the Giants locked up the No. 6 seed and made that game inconsequential to them, while the Eagles slumped with Gardner Minshew replacing the injured Jalen Hurts.
chatsports.com
Lions vs. Packers Preview, Prediction, Injury Report, Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, & D’Andre Swift
The Lions vs. Packers preview is coming at you hereby Lions Talk by Chat Sports. The Lions defeated the Bears in Week 17. Can HC Dan Campbell gets another win on the road for the Lions on Sunday vs. the Packers? Also, Lions injury news with Lions Talk by Chat Sports injury report is set to come out tomorrow.
chatsports.com
New York Giants News, Rumors on Giants Injury Report Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Eagles Preview | LIVE
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 9:05 PMGiants Now by Chat Sportsu200bHate the Eagles? LIKE this video. 9:33 PMRobert Berginu200bplay them...stay strong NYG...Bleed Blue!!. 9:34 PMPenzeu200bHi. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this...
chatsports.com
Suspended Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week, per NFL
There’s still no official word on if the game will be played at all, but the Week 18 schedule is thus far unchanged. As the football world awaits meaningful updates on the well-being of safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced early Tuesday afternoon that the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati Bengals game will not resume play this week.
chatsports.com
LIVE: Chiefs News, Rumors, L’Jarius Sneed Injury, Patrick Mahomes MVP Odds, Bengals vs. Bills MNF
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 11:46 AMMcKinnon_Prodzu200bI swear if sneed if really hurt imma cry. 12:03 PMWallace Stoneu200bHip pointer for sneed. Day to day. 12:06 PMKyle McQueenu200bIf the Bills win tonight, we (Chiefs) can finish the season...
chatsports.com
All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more
Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!. Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Detroit Lions game, plus plenty of Free Agent additions that may fix problems across the roster!
chatsports.com
Ron Rivera says Commanders have to ‘solidify’ quarterback. Should he get another chance to do so?
Three years to the day after he was introduced as Washington’s new coach, Ron Rivera on Monday sat in a conference room inside the team’s facility and reflected on his tenure. Looking back, after being eliminated from the playoffs for a second straight season, Rivera said he knows...
chatsports.com
GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team
The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
chatsports.com
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills
It’s time we remember what is important. Football, at all levels, is a game that brings people together. Sure, it’s about competition and rivalries too, but it can be argued that it’s the ultimate team sport. Teams are held together by the bonds of friendship and camaraderie. It’s about family.
chatsports.com
Lions coach Dan Campbell shares thoughts on Damar Hamlin
On Monday Night Football, the NFL world held its collective breath as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. It was a terrifying scene as he was given CPR right there on the field in an effort to save the 24-year-old’s life.
chatsports.com
49ers React To Damar Hamlin News + Latest 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey & Deebo Samuel
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:41 PMLeah Atenu200bI hope that Damar has a smooth recovery. 8:52 PMud83cudccfDC_Supernovaud83cudccfu200bpray for damar!. 9:06 PMtruth hurtsu200bDamar... 9:14 PMTony Mazzochiu200bI am prying for damar. 9:23 PMChoua loru200b#49ers how can we clean up...
chatsports.com
Day of Prayers for Damar Hamlin
The world is holding its breath and praying to the high heavens this morning in the hope that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is going to survive and fully recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered following a collision on the field last night in Cincinnati. Damar Hamlin update from...
chatsports.com
Giants news, 1/3: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sunday schedule, John Mara, more
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. The New York Giants are in the 2022-23 NFC playoffs. Yes, it’s real. Thing is, who the Giants will play is up in the air. The No. 1 seed in...
Comments / 0