The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Target These 2 Flyers in Cheap Trades This Season
The Edmonton Oilers need depth and physicality. There’s no better place for them to look than the Philadelphia Flyers, who will be looking to trade whatever assets they can to help their future. The two players that the Oilers should be invested in are Zack MacEwen and Justin Braun....
CBS Sports
NHL postpones Sabres at Blue Jackets due to Buffalo blizzard
The NHL has postponed Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets due to poor weather conditions in Buffalo. The game was scheduled to be at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, but the Sabres couldn't get out of Buffalo after a deadly blizzard closed the roads and the airport. The Sabres released a statement on the decision, and a makeup date has not been determined yet.
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
theScore
Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
Out to boost playoff chances, Isles host slumping Jackets
The New York Islanders, fresh off their most convincing set of back-to-back regular-season wins in almost 30 years, are eager
Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110
BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
Luka Doncic nets another triple-double, Mavs down Rockets
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the
Is it Ty Smith Time? Penguins Promote Smith, Caggiula from WBS
Is it time for Ty Smith? The Pittsburgh Penguins made more than a couple of housekeeping moves on Wednesday. The team placed Josh Archibald on IR retroactively to Dec. 18 and Ryan Poehling on IR retroactively to Dec. 20. However, the bigger news lies in the Penguins’ recalls from the WBS Penguins.
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. OILERS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie. After a three-day holiday break, the Flames are back in action tonight when they host the Edmonton Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube -...
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
The Hockey Writers
20 Years of 1st Overall Draft Picks – Power Rankings
Every year, the NHL welcomes the best teenagers in the world to the top league. Of course, in each draft, someone has to be selected first, and often, they have an immediate impact in the NHL and go on to have fantastic careers. That isn’t the case for every first-overall...
Class 2A champion Ellensburg puts clamps on Davis at hometown SunDome Shootout
YAKIMA, Wash. – Class 2A defending girls champion and top-ranked Ellensburg was in its element Thursday morning taking another opponent out of its own comfort zone. The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 by holding 4A No. 4 Davis more than 30 points below its season average in a 58-48 Ellensburg victory in ...
