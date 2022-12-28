ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

Boston

Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown also scored 29 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 on Thursday night. Derrick White scored 15 points and blocked Paul George’s layup with 33 seconds left and Boston leading by three. Brown hit two free throws down the stretch and Tatum made one to ice it.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence defeats Butler 72-52

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Carter’s 21 points helped Providence defeat Butler 72-52 on Thursday night. Carter had four steals for the Friars (11-3). Ed Croswell scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Jared Bynum was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas limps into half trailing Washington, 13-3

The Texas Longhorns had a forgettable first half in the Alamo Bowl. The woes that plagued Quinn Ewers and the Texas passing game continued. Ewers made several good throws but missed the big ones that could have sustained drives or helped Texas cross the end zone. Adding to the frustration, Texas seemingly gave up on giving him opportunities on money downs.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

