Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Ski Lodge Now Open in ScottsdaleGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Announce Devin Booker's Injury Diagnosis
The Phoenix Suns have announced an injury update on All-Star Devin Booker.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown also scored 29 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 on Thursday night. Derrick White scored 15 points and blocked Paul George’s layup with 33 seconds left and Boston leading by three. Brown hit two free throws down the stretch and Tatum made one to ice it.
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Clippers: Paint Production and Defense Propel Boston to Fourth-Straight Victory
In the Celtics' 116-110 win over the Clippers, Boston generated 54 points in the paint, often capitalizing on Los Angeles' lack of resistance, shooting the gap, and getting to the basket. Doing so also helped get the defense in rotation, as the hosts drove-and-kicked its way to working the ball ...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
B/R Says Suns SF Mikal Bridges is One of NBA's Biggest Losers From December
Phoenix Suns SF Mikal Bridges failed to elevate his game when the team needed him most, according to Bleacher Report.
Suns All-Star Devin Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain
Providence defeats Butler 72-52
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Carter’s 21 points helped Providence defeat Butler 72-52 on Thursday night. Carter had four steals for the Friars (11-3). Ed Croswell scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Jared Bynum was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for […]
Texas limps into half trailing Washington, 13-3
The Texas Longhorns had a forgettable first half in the Alamo Bowl. The woes that plagued Quinn Ewers and the Texas passing game continued. Ewers made several good throws but missed the big ones that could have sustained drives or helped Texas cross the end zone. Adding to the frustration, Texas seemingly gave up on giving him opportunities on money downs.
How to Bet: Suns Look for Revenge vs. Wizards
The Phoenix Suns continue their road trip against the Washington Wizards tonight. Here's how to bet the action:
Fred VanVleet's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Raptors Game
Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Grizzlies And Raptors Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.
Yardbarker
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
Suns' Devin Booker shut down at least one month with groin injury
All-Star guard Devin Booker won't be suiting up for the Phoenix Suns anytime soon. The team announced he is dealing with a groin strain and has been shut down for at least one month.
Comments / 0