FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
UFC Star SuspendedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the RaidersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Craziest Nightlife in the World: Las VegasUjwal SharmaLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights …. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las...
Fox5 KVVU
No flight or car rental? Stranded passengers get creative to get a ride
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of airline passengers across the country have been stranded without flights or car rentals, and are finding creative ways to get home and get a ride. Some have tried popular apps such as Uber and Lyft to get across state lines. Local rideshare drivers...
jammin1057.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
8newsnow.com
Nate's Forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 12:30 p.m.
Stay up to date with your most accurate forecast at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit hosted its special year-end training demonstration on Wednesday. Police investigate suspicious death in west Las Vegas …. It occurred in the...
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Fox5 KVVU
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
Intersection Equities Completes Sale of Arville Industrial Park Near the Las Vegas Strip for $8.4M
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- Intersection announces the sale of 4375 and 4355 W Reno Avenue, a 31,000-square-foot, two building industrial park in Las Vegas, Nevada. The asset sold for $8,400,000 ($269 per square foot). Erik Sexton and Camila Rosales of NAI Vegas represented the seller, Intersection. The undisclosed buyer was represented by Brian Riffel of Colliers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005561/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Luggage, passengers stranded in Las Vegas as flights continue to get canceled
The chaos at Harry Reid International Airport kept building in the days after Christmas as flights continued to get canceled and luggage began to pile up in the baggage claim area.
8newsnow.com
Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas
Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest turns $1.75 bet into $366K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property is ending the year on a high note after hitting a massive jackpot Wednesday. According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The Venetian Resort...
Fox5 KVVU
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As major airlines scramble to rebook holiday travelers, some smaller companies are stepping up to help out thousands of stranded passengers in Las Vegas and across the country. “Our hearts go out to the people who are stuck right now. I think that no matter...
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airline chaos continues
Travelers voice their concerns following airline troubles over the holiday break. Travelers voice their concerns following airline troubles over the holiday break. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas implementing new initiative to prevent crime in tourist corridors
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to “prevent crime and disorder” in tourist corridors, the city of Las Vegas says it has implemented a new initiative. According to the city of Las Vegas, the new initiative is dubbed “Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships.”
8newsnow.com
Foothill High School students recognized
Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit hosted its special year-end training demonstration on Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
DOE to conduct radiation detection flights over Las Vegas Strip ahead of New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will once again conduct radiation detection flights over the Las Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve. According to a news release, on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 31, the DOE’s National Nuclear...
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
