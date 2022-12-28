ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Nate's Forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 12:30 p.m.

Stay up to date with your most accurate forecast at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit hosted its special year-end training demonstration on Wednesday. Police investigate suspicious death in west Las Vegas …. It occurred in the...
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home

Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
Intersection Equities Completes Sale of Arville Industrial Park Near the Las Vegas Strip for $8.4M

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- Intersection announces the sale of 4375 and 4355 W Reno Avenue, a 31,000-square-foot, two building industrial park in Las Vegas, Nevada. The asset sold for $8,400,000 ($269 per square foot). Erik Sexton and Camila Rosales of NAI Vegas represented the seller, Intersection. The undisclosed buyer was represented by Brian Riffel of Colliers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005561/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas

Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas...
Southwest Airline chaos continues

Travelers voice their concerns following airline troubles over the holiday break. Travelers voice their concerns following airline troubles over the holiday break. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it...
Foothill High School students recognized

Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit hosted its special year-end training demonstration on Wednesday.
