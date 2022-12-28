Read full article on original website
CNET
Ghosts of Kennecott: Exploring an Abandoned Copper Mine in Alaska
The washboard gravel road had lost all novelty. Hours now seemed like days, feeling like nearly a week since we'd turned off Alaska Route 10 for this endless bone-jarring, time-distorting road to nowhere. OK, not nowhere, a very specific where. Deep in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park sits the ghost town of Kennecott.
alaskasnewssource.com
Slipping and sliding into 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well advertised storm system is still on track to deliver an icy, slushy mess of precipitation to both Southcentral and Southeast Alaska for the first couple days of the new year. Precipitation will start as light to occasionally moderate, or steady, snowfall from around midnight...
Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate
Billions of snow crab disappeared from the Bering Sea in the past few years — a crash that’s devastated Alaska’s crab fishing fleet and a harvest that just two years ago was worth $130 million. Bycatch didn’t kill them. But the issue still dominated discussions this month at an Anchorage meeting of the North Pacific Fishery […] The post Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Man Takes Train From Miami To Alaska, And Documented It All!
Would you ever take a train from Miami to Alaska?
kafe.com
Winter weather costs Alaska man chance at heart transplant
SEATTLE, Wash. – Thousands of travelers have seen their plans upended this week with either weather issues or Southwest cancellations. Among them was an Alaska man hoping to get a new heart in Seattle. KING 5 reports that 56-year-old Patrick Holland suffers from congestive heart failure and has been...
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Ketchikan’s police chief faces assault charges after a September incident. Also,...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
alaskasnewssource.com
Small businesses hope to cash in in 2023
Residents flock to Houston ahead of New Years Eve celebration. Before lighting up the dark Alaska sky, however, it’s important to know when and where fireworks are permitted in the southcentral region of the state. Investigations into APD policies. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM AKST. An Alaska’s...
Mayor Dave Bronson: Year-end report to Anchorage
As we round out 2022, I want to reflect on the progress we have made over the last year to make Anchorage a more vibrant city to live, work, and play in. Before touching on those accomplishments, allow me to recognize our incredible Municipal employees. Without the dedication and determination...
Anchorage Baptist Temple changes its name to Mountain City Church
The well-known Anchorage Baptist Temple, which was founded before Alaska Statehood, has adopted a new name: Mountain City Church. Anchorage Christian School will become Mountain City Christian Academy. “The church will change its name to match its expanding vision – transforming every Alaskan with the salt, light, and love of...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 29 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A look back at some of the top Alaska fish stories of 2022.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents flock to Houston ahead of New Year’s Eve celebration
HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - The lights are on, the music’s up, the gorillas are dancing, and the hard-to-miss strip of fireworks stands in Houston is open for the first time this year. Staff at Gorilla Fireworks spent Friday helping Alaska residents pick out sparklers, sky rockets and Roman candles...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
alaskamagazine.com
Alaska is Hot
Alaska is hot, welcome to the future. It might be time for snowbirds to rethink their second home or retirement condo in Florida. The world is hot and getting hotter, and while Alaska is leading the way, I’d like to illuminate the bright side of global warming. Consider home gardening. In the 1970s, Anchorage was a terrible place to grow tomatoes. Now, you can harvest your own tomatoes and even okra—unthinkable even in the 1990s—in Alaska. Robins once migrated south to warmer climes in the fall (just like many Alaskans), but now they overwinter in Homer. Fireweed blooms no longer reliably predict the first freeze. Red fox have been moving north and taking over the territory of arctic fox. Heck, even the bears in Kodiak didn’t hibernate until late December last year, before announcing it was spring by emerging in early March. If the reactions of our northern flora and fauna still leave you skeptical about how hospitable the weather has become in Alaska, here’s some historical hard data: Over the last 70 years, the average number of frost-free days in Anchorage increased by 17 days. That’s significant in terms of shorter winters and longer grow seasons.
actionnews5.com
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Alaska man needed a friend with an excavator just to remove massive amounts of snow from his driveway that he claims was put there by contractors. KTUU reports William Krostek of Wasilla was unable to get his vehicle out of his driveway since last...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage prepares to greet 2023 with fireworks and festivities
After what some may consider a too-white Christmas, Anchorage is set to ring in 2023 with an annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show and a downtown carnival of events for kids and adults alike. The event on Saturday is free, with activities starting at 7 p.m.. The main fireworks...
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 30, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Reexamination of a cold case in Bethel has resulted in an arrest. Inflation is hitting everyday Alaskans at the grocery store. And a new hazard map in Juneau shows much of downtown in moderate to severe danger of landslides or avalanches.
alaskasnewssource.com
Holiday storm arrives New Year’s Eve
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday night marks the end of 2022 and that milestone often comes with revelry and celebrations of the coming year. Just be aware that there will be a large and vigorous low loaded with moisture moving in as the evening gets underway. Winter weather advisories for rain, freezing rain, snow, sleet and strong winds will impact most of Southcentral Alaska, the north gulf coast and Southeast Alaska.
