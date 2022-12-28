Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
OKC VeloCity
KWTV News 9 move aims to draw more viewers to downtown OKC
The relocation of KWTV News 9 to their new home in at Sheridan and Robinson last month is another example how downtown Oklahoma City continues its resurgence as an economic development destination for business and industry. More than 240 people employed by KWTV News 9 will now be working in...
KOCO
Plans move forward to provide more trails, bike lanes across Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The plans are moving forward to complete the trails and bike lanes across Oklahoma City. One of the projects includes repurposing an abandoned rail crossing over the Oklahoma River. They said they are in the beginning phases of the next project. What they are working on...
news9.com
Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community
An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
KOCO
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Town Village Retirement Community Residents in Oklahoma City were forced to evacuate this weekend due to flood damage from multiple pipes bursting. Jeff Hart, whose mother is a retirement community resident, received an urgent call while attending a wedding shower. When he arrived, Hart found residents in the front entryway wrapped in blankets and rooms where water was spilling through the roof onto beds and furniture.
Miranda Family Christmas Light Show in Edmond raises thousands for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
The popular Miranda Christmas Light Show held its final production in Edmond Sunday night. The family has been putting on the big extravaganza for seven years now with around 250,000 lights on display. They are also taking this opportunity to give back.
KOCO
Oklahoma City retirement community evacuates rooms due to busted pipes
OKLAHOMA CITY — People living in an Oklahoma City retirement community were forced to evacuate this weekend due to pipes bursting. Jeff Hart, whose mom lives at Town Village Retirement Community, said he was at a wedding shower when he got a call saying there was flooding in her apartment.
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
marlowreview.com
Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
Oklahoma City plumbers fully booked for weeks working on busted pipes across the metro
People across the metro were dealing with busted pipes over the holiday weekend, and now as the temperatures are warming up, it’s keeping plumbers across the city busy today.
“We showed up to Christmas dirty”: NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
City of OKC asks residents not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks on New Year’s Eve
The City of OKC is asking residents to avoid calling 9-1-1 on New Year's Eve regarding illegal fireworks.
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
KFOR
High school special needs teacher also runs hospice care for dogs
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “When I met Patty I was so struck by her passion,” Belinda Cole said. “She works all day with special needs students trying to get high school students placed in jobs or further education, and that can be challenging.”. And rewarding. But...
Two people rescued from burning Oklahoma City home
Two people are recovering after being rescued from a house fire on Tuesday evening.,
8-Year-Old Moore Student Sets Records In Speed Stacking
Speed stacking was started in 1999, with the competition side starting in 2006, but 8-year-old Neev has taken the sport to an entirely different level. He’s only been speed-stacking for about a year. “At the beginning, I didn’t like it but then I started getting better and I started...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after overnight break-in at Oklahoma City business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A break-in led to two arrests and a search for a third suspect Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. The owners of a lot near Interstate 35 and Wilshire Boulevard called police about people breaking into their business. When officers arrived, the suspects took off. Police found...
Comments / 1