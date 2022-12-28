ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

OKC VeloCity

KWTV News 9 move aims to draw more viewers to downtown OKC

The relocation of KWTV News 9 to their new home in at Sheridan and Robinson last month is another example how downtown Oklahoma City continues its resurgence as an economic development destination for business and industry. More than 240 people employed by KWTV News 9 will now be working in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community

An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
EDMOND, OK
kgou.org

Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument

Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Edy Zoo

Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Town Village Retirement Community Residents in Oklahoma City were forced to evacuate this weekend due to flood damage from multiple pipes bursting. Jeff Hart, whose mother is a retirement community resident, received an urgent call while attending a wedding shower. When he arrived, Hart found residents in the front entryway wrapped in blankets and rooms where water was spilling through the roof onto beds and furniture.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
marlowreview.com

Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

High school special needs teacher also runs hospice care for dogs

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “When I met Patty I was so struck by her passion,” Belinda Cole said. “She works all day with special needs students trying to get high school students placed in jobs or further education, and that can be challenging.”. And rewarding. But...
EDMOND, OK

