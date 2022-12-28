Read full article on original website
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy
It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise
US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
CNBC
Beijing roars to life a month after zero-Covid lockdowns fade, but China is not out of the woods yet
During the Monday morning rush hour, traffic in Beijing surged by about 90% from a week ago — to "heavily congested" levels, according to Baidu data. The rebound in social activity in Beijing over the last few days is an example of how long it might take for the country to shake off the economic impact of zero-Covid controls.
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
Harrowing vids show lines of coffins & body bag queues amid China’s Covid ‘mega-tsunami’ as 5,000 die a day
HARROWING images from China show long lines of coffins and body bags being taken into crematoriums as the Covid “mega-tsunami” takes hold. The government has now stopped releasing official daily figures for infections and deaths, but it’s estimated at that least 5000 people are dying a day.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Zero-Covid was supposed to prove China's supremacy. How did it all go so wrong for Xi Jinping?
2022 was supposed to be a triumphant year for China and its leader Xi Jinping, as he began his second decade in power with a pledge to restore the nation to greatness.
U.S. voices concern as China drops travel bans despite COVID surge
Tokyo — Many hospitals and funeral homes say they're being overwhelmed by a worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China, even as the government reports just a handful of new deaths from the virus. The surge in cases across China is drawing a response from other countries, including the U.S.Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia have already said they will require virus tests for visitors from China, and Japanese authorities have sharply restricted the number of flights to and from China. U.S. officials are considering similar measures, with officials telling CBS News on Wednesday that concern is mounting over the rise in infections...
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Fears heighten about a new mutant COVID strain as cases skyrocket in China
Chinese health authorities are racing to catch new mutant COVID strains, as more than a third of Omicron variants detected in the crushing wave of infections slamming the country have resulted in larger outbreaks. Over the past three months, China has detected over 130 sublineages of Omicron, including BF.7, a variant incredibly adept at evading immunity and believed to be behind the current surge in infections. Xu Wenbo, head of the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that China plans to track the virus centers around three city hospitals in each province. There, samples will be...
Putin’s energy blackmailing of Europe represents the ‘end of the global oil market,’ top energy historian says
Putin has tried using energy as a weapon against the West this year, but he risks going too far.
ambcrypto.com
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
The Jewish Press
Iranian and Iraqi Currencies Plummet
The Iranian rial continues to plummet, despite measures by the country’s Central Bank. The Governor of Iran’s Central Bank of Iran, Ali Salehabadi, acknowledged yesterday that the Iranian regime Foreign exchange reserves are low. Salehabadi added that the recent depreciation of the Iranian currency is also related to the ongoing protests in the country, and that he expects the value of the Iranian currency to stabilize in the coming days.
China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand.
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin worth has been in a decent vary previously few weeks. Bitcoin’s concern and greed index has dropped to the concern stage of 25. The US greenback index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin worth has held in a decent vary even because the US greenback index (DXY) has plunged...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Are At The Beginning Of Historic Accumulation Phase
Crypto firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis said that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. During an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator is suggesting the fact that investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
