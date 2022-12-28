ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy

It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
CBS Minnesota

U.S. voices concern as China drops travel bans despite COVID surge

Tokyo — Many hospitals and funeral homes say they're being overwhelmed by a worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China, even as the government reports just a handful of new deaths from the virus. The surge in cases across China is drawing a response from other countries, including the U.S.Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia have already said they will require virus tests for visitors from China, and Japanese authorities have sharply restricted the number of flights to and from China. U.S. officials are considering similar measures, with officials telling CBS News on Wednesday that concern is mounting over the rise in infections...
WASHINGTON STATE
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
New York Post

Fears heighten about a new mutant COVID strain as cases skyrocket in China

Chinese health authorities are racing to catch new mutant COVID strains, as more than a third of Omicron variants detected in the crushing wave of infections slamming the country have resulted in larger outbreaks. Over the past three months, China has detected over 130 sublineages of Omicron, including BF.7, a variant incredibly adept at evading immunity and believed to be behind the current surge in infections. Xu Wenbo, head of the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that China plans to track the virus centers around three city hospitals in each province. There, samples will be...
ambcrypto.com

Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders

Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
The Jewish Press

Iranian and Iraqi Currencies Plummet

The Iranian rial continues to plummet, despite measures by the country’s Central Bank. The Governor of Iran’s Central Bank of Iran, Ali Salehabadi, acknowledged yesterday that the Iranian regime Foreign exchange reserves are low. Salehabadi added that the recent depreciation of the Iranian currency is also related to the ongoing protests in the country, and that he expects the value of the Iranian currency to stabilize in the coming days.
Reuters

China's overnight repo rate falls to new low

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand.
astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets

Bitcoin worth has been in a decent vary previously few weeks. Bitcoin’s concern and greed index has dropped to the concern stage of 25. The US greenback index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin worth has held in a decent vary even because the US greenback index (DXY) has plunged...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Are At The Beginning Of Historic Accumulation Phase

Crypto firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis said that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. During an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator is suggesting the fact that investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy