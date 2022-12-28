Storm floods streets, knocks out power in Fresno

Maintenance workers pumped water out of clogged storm drains Tuesday afternoon, a task that kept them busy all over Fresno for most of the day.

"Here in the city of Fresno, we maintain over 1,800 miles of roads. And those 1,800 miles of road have drainage associated," said Assistant Director of City of Fresno Public Works Brian Russell.

With so much rain, he said debris can either collect in the storm drains or become an added hazard to already dangerous streets.

"It's all hands on deck. We take the crews that would normally being trimming trees and working on sidewalks and redeploy them into drainage detail," said Russell.

The storm also caused power outages.

At one point, more than 2,000 customers in north west Fresno were without electricity.

Before the next storm, PG&E says you can make sure your contact information on file is up to date -- to ensure you receive notifications about outages.

"Take some simple steps to prepare you and your family. Keep cell phones charged, and make sure you have a full tank of gas in case you need to use your vehicle to charge your cell phone or other electronics," said PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles.

If you do come across flood waters -- the city says it's easy to submit a report.

"It really helps when people can notify us of their concerns of standing water or flooding -- in the city of Fresno they can download the FresGo App or they can call 311," said Russell.