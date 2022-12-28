ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Storm floods streets, knocks out power in Fresno

By Nic Garcia via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrG2c_0jwHI3uX00

Maintenance workers pumped water out of clogged storm drains Tuesday afternoon, a task that kept them busy all over Fresno for most of the day.

"Here in the city of Fresno, we maintain over 1,800 miles of roads. And those 1,800 miles of road have drainage associated," said Assistant Director of City of Fresno Public Works Brian Russell.

With so much rain, he said debris can either collect in the storm drains or become an added hazard to already dangerous streets.

"It's all hands on deck. We take the crews that would normally being trimming trees and working on sidewalks and redeploy them into drainage detail," said Russell.

The storm also caused power outages.

At one point, more than 2,000 customers in north west Fresno were without electricity.

Before the next storm, PG&E says you can make sure your contact information on file is up to date -- to ensure you receive notifications about outages.

"Take some simple steps to prepare you and your family. Keep cell phones charged, and make sure you have a full tank of gas in case you need to use your vehicle to charge your cell phone or other electronics," said PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles.

If you do come across flood waters -- the city says it's easy to submit a report.

"It really helps when people can notify us of their concerns of standing water or flooding -- in the city of Fresno they can download the FresGo App or they can call 311," said Russell.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Public Works workers tackle flooded roads

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With rain hitting the Central Valley Tuesday, street flooding in the city of Fresno created hazardous driving conditions for many. Floods diverted some drivers and forced others to take the risk and try and make it through. For Fresno Public Works on days like Tuesday, it’s an all-hands-on-deck approach as workers […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold

December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
MARIPOSA, CA
KMPH.com

Flooding reported in Lemoore neighborhood

Tuesday's storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley — but maybe a little too much for one Lemoore neighborhood. Marsha LeAnna Early took some pictures of the high water threatening some vehicles and homes in the area of E. Hazelwood Lane and Quandt Dr. More rain is expected...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Storm drops half an inch of rain on Kings County; series of storms expected this week

Kings County, like much of the rest of the state, got soaked Tuesday — and according to the National Weather Service, it’s just the beginning. After about six hours of steady rainfall Tuesday afternoon and with no signs of stopping, NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato said that about half of an inch of rain had fallen in Hanford. The amount was slightly less south of California State Route 198 and slightly higher in Lemoore, where rainfall totaled about 0.7 inches.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County

On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Flood Watch Issued For Tuesday December 27, 2022

HANFORD–The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Flood Watch for the Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, and the Lower Sierra Yosemite Valley. This includes the cities of Coarsegold, Mariposa, Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, North Fork, and El Portal. The Flood Watch is in effect...
MARIPOSA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Reports a Flood Watch is Now in Effect for the Mariposa-Madera Foothills, Lower Sierra and Yosemite Valley – Includes El Portal, Mariposa, Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, North Fork

December 27, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is now in effect for the Mariposa-Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, Lower Sierra and Yosemite Valley. Flood Watch National Weather Service Hanford CA 250 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 CAZ317-318-324-272000- /O.CON.KHNX.FA.A.0002.221227T1200Z-221228T0300Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Mariposa Madera Foothills-Mariposa-Madera Lower...
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno Traffic Collision Causes Pedestrian Fatality

Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Ashlan Avenue Intersection. A traffic collision in Fresno on December 19 resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The accident occurred at the Ashlan Avenue intersection with Blythe Avenue around 6:00 p.m., according to the report issued by the Fresno Police Department. No additional information was provided. Motorist...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy