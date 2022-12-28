Read full article on original website
Asian markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares began the year mixed on Monday, with most markets closed for New Year holidays. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation. That will likely remain investors’ overarching concern as 2023 begins with persisting uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and over whether interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation might lead to recession.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
India's Factories Ended 2022 on a Strong Note
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's manufacturing industry ended 2022 on a solid footing as business conditions improved at the fastest rate in over two years while growth in new orders and output accelerated, a business survey showed on Monday. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 57.8...
Almost 50 UK shops closed for good every day in 2022, says report
Last year was a “brutal” one for Britain’s retail sector, with more shops shutting down than at any other point in the last five years, and 2023 will be similarly challenging, according to industry groups. About 47 shops on average pulled down their shutters for the final...
Pakistan Says It Has Provided List of Nuclear Facilities to India Under Annual Practice
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan said it had handed a list of its nuclear installations and facilities to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals. The neighbours have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in recent years. Last...
Exclusive-Drugmakers to Raise Prices on at Least 350 Drugs in U.S. in January
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca PLC and Sanofi SA plan to raise prices in the United States on more than 350 unique drugs in early January, according to data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. The increases are expected...
Iran Warned off Spy Plane Near Iranian War Games in the Gulf - Report
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's military launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Saturday. The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations...
Xi Tells Putin That Road to Peace Talks on Ukraine Will Not Be Smooth
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue. Xi said Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and...
Japan to Develop 3,000 Km Long-Range Missiles, Deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The government is looking to...
U.S. Says N.Korea Ballistic Missile Launches Don't Pose Immediate Threat to Allies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to Washington's allies, the United States said. North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to the South Korean military.
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC
(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Russia Outlines Plan for 'Unfriendly' Investors to Sell up at Half-Price
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Foreign investors from "unfriendly" countries selling stakes in Russian assets may have to do so at half-price or less, the finance ministry said on Friday, with the Russian budget potentially taking a 10% cut of any transaction. Since Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in February, many...
China's Top Diplomat Calls for 'Dialogue', Cooperation With U.S.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China and the United States must pursue dialogue rather than confrontation and avoid the mistakes made during the Cold War, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday in his first public comments since his appointment as head of the ruling Communist Party's foreign affairs office. Wang...
Migrants Arrive in Record Numbers in Panama in 2022, Data Shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian authorities,...
China Accuses U.S. of Distorting Facts After Aircraft Clash
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said. The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter...
Brazil Acting President Hits Out at 'Silent' Bolsonaro in New Year Speech
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's acting president, Hamilton Mourao, on Saturday criticized outgoing far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro for allowing anti-democratic sentiment to thrive in the wake of this year's election, in a veiled dig in a New Year speech. While defending some aspects of Bolsonaro's four years in power, such...
Taiwan President Offers China Help to Deal With COVID Surge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with "necessary assistance" to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability. In an abrupt change of policy, China last month began...
