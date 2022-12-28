Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Tuesday's $565 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
The winning numbers for Tuesday's $565 million Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn. There was no jackpot winner, pushing the treasure chest up to $640 million, with a cash option of $328.3 million. The numbers for Tuesday's drawing are 59, 61, 9, 36 and 13 with a Megaball of 11.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million after no one wins the $565 million grand prize
There were no winning tickets sold for Tuesday night's $565 million Mega Millions jackpot so the grand prize for the next drawing, on Friday night, will be at least $640 million, the game's website says. That number could rise if enough tickets are sold. The cash option would be at...
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M - next drawing happening Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions worth $565M, sixth largest prize in its history
The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over again, after no one came up a winner for the game's top prize in Friday night's drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million after no winner in latest drawing
BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $640 million for the next drawing Friday night after no winner was drawn late Tuesday night.The winning numbers were 9-13-36-59-61 with the Mega Ball 11.It's the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.The one-time cash option now stands at $328.3 million.Back on July 29, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.337 billion.Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $640 million for last drawing of year
There's one last chance to win a huge Mega Millions jackpot in 2022. The last drawing of the year will take place Friday, Dec. 30, with a jackpot that has reached $640 million. The cash value is $328.3 million. It's the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, according to the Mega Millions news release.
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0