BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $640 million for the next drawing Friday night after no winner was drawn late Tuesday night.The winning numbers were 9-13-36-59-61 with the Mega Ball 11.It's the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.The one-time cash option now stands at $328.3 million.Back on July 29, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.337 billion.Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO