(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO