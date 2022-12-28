ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

ktvo.com

Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead

MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
MACON, MO
wlds.com

Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield

Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
PITTSFIELD, IL
kmaland.com

Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
PITTSFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates 17 students in December

QUINCY — The following students graduated in December from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences:. Julia Lauren Cieslewicz and Michaela Llewellyn, Quincy. Alyssa Jane Heavner, Pittsfield. Alexis Dawn Damon, Pleasant Hill and. Brittany Nicole Fowler, Springfield. Bachelor of Science in Nursing:. Becca Renee Martin, Nasiha Wehrheim and...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Mayor, Police and Fire Commission at odds…again

QUINCY — A small post-Christmas Quincy City Council agenda didn’t seem like much going into Tuesday night’s meeting. But an item not on the agenda ended up taking up most of the evening. Police and Fire Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne spoke during the public comment portion of...
QUINCY, IL
kwos.com

Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals

A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
MISSOURI STATE

