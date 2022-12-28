Read full article on original website
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
ktvo.com
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
wlds.com
Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield
Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
kmaland.com
Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
KCRG.com
“The best Christmas gift” Keokuk girl gets lifetime memory in signed Caitlin Clark shoes
KEOKUK, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second. “That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”. After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did a...
khqa.com
Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates 17 students in December
QUINCY — The following students graduated in December from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences:. Julia Lauren Cieslewicz and Michaela Llewellyn, Quincy. Alyssa Jane Heavner, Pittsfield. Alexis Dawn Damon, Pleasant Hill and. Brittany Nicole Fowler, Springfield. Bachelor of Science in Nursing:. Becca Renee Martin, Nasiha Wehrheim and...
muddyrivernews.com
Mayor, Police and Fire Commission at odds…again
QUINCY — A small post-Christmas Quincy City Council agenda didn’t seem like much going into Tuesday night’s meeting. But an item not on the agenda ended up taking up most of the evening. Police and Fire Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne spoke during the public comment portion of...
kwos.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville woman arrested during traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 14 on Washington Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Jordan A. Clendenny, 27, of Griggsville was arrested for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five (5) grams.
