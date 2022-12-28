ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Australia defy injuries at MCG to close in on Test series win against South Africa

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgQH3_0jwHGHXY00
Alex Carey celebrates becoming the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century since Brad Haddin in the Adelaide Ashes Test of 2013.

Early on the third day of the Melbourne Test, despite their scorecard advantage, you wondered whether an Australian team that more resembled a medical ward could adequately function in the match. Instead, when they finally declared two sessions later, two batters with busted hands were the ones in the middle landing the punches. Moving to 575 for eight, Cameron Green ignored his fractured finger to face 171 balls for an unbeaten 51, while the blow Mitchell Starc’s finger took while fielding didn’t stop him carting a six in his 10 not out. Alex Carey had notched his first Test century to help build the lead to 386 runs, and South African captain Dean Elgar was caught behind for a duck before rain ended play at 15 for one.

The day had started in a rush for the visitors, already 197 runs behind but soon with hopes of limiting the damage after Anrich Nortje’s opening burst. First he smashed through Travis Head on 51, jagging the ball off the seam to hit Head’s back pad and deflect onto his stumps. David Warner returned, restored by a night’s rest after retiring with severe cramps on reaching 200 the evening before. He departed just as quickly, a Nortje yorker swinging into his ankle and again onto the stumps.

Patrick Cummins survived the hat-trick ball, but was soon ruled caught behind off Rabada thanks to a marginal umpire review decision. South Africa would have thought that the end was in sight, with 400-6 effectively meaning 400-8 given the injuries. But after Nathan Lyon clubbed a fast 25 before being caught at midwicket, Green followed him to the middle. Again South Africa turned to Nortje, the man who broke Green’s finger the day before, hoping he could cause discomfort by bowling at the gloves. But Green’s defence showed no cracks, including those short deliveries that he played right down into the ground with high hands.

Green scored in slow motion, with the need to protect his injury perhaps in influence in making him revert to the defensive method of his first season of Test cricket. But Carey was already on 31 when the partnership began and kept up the scoring for both of them. Runs were less the issue than time, given that the Australians had to prepare to bowl out a team while having three fit specialist bowlers rather than five. Keeping South Africa in the field for as long as possible was the aim. It gave each player freedom to proceed the way they preferred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JDww_0jwHGHXY00
Green checks out Starc’s head after he was hit with the ball. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

For Carey, that meant taking on the bowling judiciously. Short balls with width were his favourites, as he used the pace to pick up pull shots and deflect uppercuts to the fence. Occasionally he took on length balls, rocking back and powering them down the ground or through the covers. The rest of the time he was quite happy to milk ones and twos from straight balls or from spin, even as he neared his century. He became the first Australian wicketkeeper to score one since Brad Haddin in the Adelaide Ashes Test of 2013, a span that covers Peter Nevill, Matthew Wade and Tim Paine.

Green eventually introduced a few expansive shots into his day, raising his sixth Test 50 with a dramatic uppercut played on one leg. Rabada bowled with heart and was unlucky, drawing his edge several times without one going to hand. Carey fell in strange fashion for 111, shaping to pull and then trying to leave a Marco Jansen bouncer after it trampolined at him, but leaving the bat up periscope style and accidentally dobbing the ball back to the bowler.

Cummins finally called his players in after Starc’s helmet was clipped be another Jansen bouncer, prompting a concussion check. The argument for leaving injured players in the line of fire was fading. Scott Boland, nightwatchman in the frenetic Brisbane Test, was the only player not to bat. And for all that we had been told about Starc being unfit to bowl, he opened the innings regardless, in a pair of cricket trousers that were soon dotted with blood from staunching his smashed fingernail that could no longer be taped up.

Cummins took the wicket in the second over, with the umpires referring a low catch and thus confirming that it had taken Elgar’s glove. It was the second time in four innings this series that the touring captain has been caught down the leg side, along with a run out and an umpire’s call lbw. With his team behind by 371 with two days to play, there will be an early start by half an hour for lost time on the subsequent days. Little has gone right for South Africa, and even when the Australians have faced trouble, they have found ways to come out of it on top.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar recalled by Australia for SCG Test

Matthew Renshaw has received his first call-up to an Australian red-ball squad since 2018 with the opener brought in for the third Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 26-year-old Queenslander is one of two additions to the 14-man squad for the New Year’s Test, with spin-bowling allrounder Ashton Agar also back in favour after injuries to star quick Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green during the second Test.
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

Pelé, Brazil World Cup winner and football legend, dies aged 82

Pelé, the Brazilian virtuoso whose captivating skill and athleticism ensured he was universally regarded as one of football’s greatest players, has died at the age of 82. Pelé, who had a colon tumour removed in 2021, was readmitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. A hospital statement on Thursday confirmed the death of “our dear King of Football” at 3.27pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition.”
The Guardian

Thom Bell obituary

The unusual combination of a French horn, a grand piano, an electric sitar and a glockenspiel provided the introduction to Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time), a swooning soul ballad that took the Delfonics, a Philadelphia vocal trio, to the top of the US charts in the early weeks of 1970, selling a million copies and earning them a Grammy award for the year’s best performance by an R&B duo or group. The record also established the credentials of Thom Bell, their 26-year-old producer and arranger, whose classical training lay behind his often strikingly unorthodox orchestrations.
atptour.com

Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia

Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
NBC Connecticut

Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From 2023 United Cup Due to Ankle Injury

The ATP and WTA tours’ new joint venture begins Thursday in three Australian cities with plenty of prize money and ranking points at stake. And the mixed teams United Cup could also help shake off some of the holiday season rust ahead of the Australian Open starting Jan. 16 in Melbourne.
The Guardian

‘I’m going to stop making excuses and start socialising again’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

My heyday was in about 2009. I had am-dram rehearsals several days a week, parties every weekend, and on my quieter days I’d have friends over to watch Rent for the eighth time that month. I was 17 and living the dream – my social life was, as the kids no longer say, “popping”. Now, I’m 30 and my social life is not popping; it’s barely even sizzling. And there is a little part of me that’s OK with that – I like my dressing gown and box sets, sue me.
The Guardian

Ann Mactaggart obituary

My friend Ann Mactaggart, who has died aged 86, spent a number of years working as an art and domestic science teacher before moving into the antiques business and then using her artistic skills to become an expert on harpsichord restoration. She was also a fine dressmaker, and wrote a book on the subject that was popular at home and abroad.
BBC

Great Britain face high-altitude tie against Colombia to make Davis Cup Finals

Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals. The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter. Great Britain, who last won...
ng-sportingnews.com

Australia, David Warner display their gritty side during scorching day at MCG

For all the big shots and brilliant wickets we've seen from Australia, perhaps more impressive was the gritty side they showed on day two of the Boxing Day Test. In scorching temperatures at the MCG, the Aussies were able to compile an 197-run lead and lost just two wickets in the entire day of play, putting South Africa right out of the contest in the second Test.
atptour.com

Cornet, Rinderknech Win As France Dominates Argentina

Team France’s Alize Cornet and Arthur Rinderknech both passed the test of a first-time encounter with flying colours on Thursday at the United Cup, where they defeated Team Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle and Francisco Cerundolo, respectively. In a double-header of first-time tour-level meetings, Cornet and Rinderknech each secured...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy