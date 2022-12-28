Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless also confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss tweeted. Maxi Jazz was 65 years old.

5 DAYS AGO