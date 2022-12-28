Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL
The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez can be NBA head coach
Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez gets high marks from Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.
Reinforcements Arrive As Pelicans Prepare To Host Timberwolves
Zion Williamson, among others, returns to the court tonight as New Orleans tries to extend its winning streak to four games.
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
Jordi Fernandez’s harsh reflection after brutal loss to Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
The Sacramento Kings were going toe-to-toe against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night until the wheels fell off under them late in the game, allowing Nikola Jokic and company to pull away and score a 113-106 road win. The loss felt like a punch to the gut of associate coach Jordi...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
Celtics end homestand on winning note, knock off Clippers
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 29 points as the Boston Celtics beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 116-110
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
Grizzlies Linked As Trade Suitor For Myles Turner
The Memphis Grizzlies came into the 2022-23 season on a mission. After being defeated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, they wanted to prove that it was now their time and that they were true contenders for the NBA Championship. So far, so good, as Memphis has been near the top of the Western Conference since the get-go.
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the
Coyotes win again at Mullett Arena with 4 unanswered goals in third period vs. Leafs
There's always a buzz in the building when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Scottsdale native Auston Matthews make their annual visit to Arizona, and Thursday night was no different. Coyotes staff decorated Mullett Arena in Reverse Retro replica "desert sienna" colored jerseys, which were placed on every seat in the building. But there was no keeping out the blue and white-clad fans of Canada's darlings of hockey, the Leafs, and the noise those folks made for...
FOX Sports
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Comments / 0