FOX40

Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA Analysis Network

Grizzlies Linked As Trade Suitor For Myles Turner

The Memphis Grizzlies came into the 2022-23 season on a mission. After being defeated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, they wanted to prove that it was now their time and that they were true contenders for the NBA Championship. So far, so good, as Memphis has been near the top of the Western Conference since the get-go.
MEMPHIS, TN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Coyotes win again at Mullett Arena with 4 unanswered goals in third period vs. Leafs

There's always a buzz in the building when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Scottsdale native Auston Matthews make their annual visit to Arizona, and Thursday night was no different. Coyotes staff decorated Mullett Arena in Reverse Retro replica "desert sienna" colored jerseys, which were placed on every seat in the building. But there was no keeping out the blue and white-clad fans of Canada's darlings of hockey, the Leafs, and the noise those folks made for...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO

