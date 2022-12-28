ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Dwayne Johnson Cut From A Popular Disney Franchise

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has built himself a very successful acting career over the past decade. He has partnered with Disney many times including the films Race to Witch Mountain, Moana, and Jungle Cruise. Now, Disney is reportedly working on a series based on Witch Mountain. The first...
thedigitalfix.com

National Treasure 3 with Nicolas Cage is still coming

Legendary Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer has had a successful 2022, not least thanks to the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick. He has also produced the National Treasure TV spin-off, called Edge of History, which is now available on Disney Plus. When the TV series was announced, many were disappointed, as they thought this was instead of a third movie starring Nicolas Cage. However, Bruckheimer says that National Treasure 3 is still in development.
Popculture

Disney+ Made Glaring Blunder With Missing Christmas Episode

Disney+ is one of the best— if not the best — streaming services for holiday movies each December. The Disney-backed streaming service has such an iconic back catalog of classic Christmas movies, such as The Santa Clause and Home Alone. It has plenty of holiday specials and shorts starring Mickey Mouse and company. Plus, The Simpsons has some all-time great Christmas episodes. While putting on some random holiday specials this weekend, including Pepper Ann's "A Kosher Christmas" and Dinosaurs' "Refrigerator Day," we noticed that the streamer made a pretty glaring blunder when it came to securing the rights to and/or uploading one key holiday special. (Click here for Disney+ subscription info.)
disneytips.com

H.E.R. Shocks Audience During Ballroom Scene of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live

Thursday night, ABC aired the latest in their Live Disney Concert series, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Celebration with the multi-faceted performer, H.E.R. as the lead role of Belle. The concert special reenacted scenes from the 1991 animated film, with scenes from the original Disney Renaissance classic interspersed throughout.
disneytips.com

PHOTOS: Star Neil Patrick Harris Plays Tour Guide at Walt Disney World

Actor, singer, and celebrity Neil Patrick Harris recently took up the role of tour guide while on a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season alongside his husband, David Burtka. Harris’ family, including his husband and their two children, accompanied the family of actress Mariska Hargitay and...
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Complex

Jerry Bruckheimer Says He Would ‘Love to Have’ Johnny Depp in Another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie

Jerry Bruckheimer said he would “love to have” Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in another Pirates Of the Caribbean entry. “You’d have to ask them,” Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if Disney would welcome Depp back for another instalment of the popular franchise. “I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know. I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”
netflixjunkie.com

“…simply squeezing into the Deadpool suit” – Josh Brolin Spills on How Ryan Reynolds’ Training Has Changed Over the Years

While everyone is talking about how great it would be to see Deadpool once again pairing with Wolverine, let us talk about how Ryan Reynolds is still fit for his Deadpool suit. The American-Canadian actor is going to get into his suit after a long wait. As Hugh Jackman is ready to gear up as Wolverine, let us see if Reynolds is ready or not.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fuels major delay rumors by removing Disney Plus 2023 preview promo

The past month or so has seen the hype for Agatha: Coven of Chaos skyrocket in the wake of numerous exciting casting updates, with everyone from White Lotus favorite Aubrey Plaza to Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke to Broadway legend Patti LuPone joining the MCU series. Unfortunately, after managing to turn the show into one of the most hotly anticipated Marvel projects coming in 2023, the studio might be about to let us down by pushing it back into 2024.

Comments / 0

Community Policy