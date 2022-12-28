Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Cut From A Popular Disney Franchise
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has built himself a very successful acting career over the past decade. He has partnered with Disney many times including the films Race to Witch Mountain, Moana, and Jungle Cruise. Now, Disney is reportedly working on a series based on Witch Mountain. The first...
National Treasure 3 with Nicolas Cage is still coming
Legendary Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer has had a successful 2022, not least thanks to the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick. He has also produced the National Treasure TV spin-off, called Edge of History, which is now available on Disney Plus. When the TV series was announced, many were disappointed, as they thought this was instead of a third movie starring Nicolas Cage. However, Bruckheimer says that National Treasure 3 is still in development.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Margot Robbie’s Pirates Movie Might Happen After All
Watch: Margot Robbie's Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff SCRAPPED. Margot Robbie may get her pirate's life after all. In November, the Suicide Squad star told Vanity Fair that she believed her Pirates of the Caribbean movie appeared to be dead in the water. But now, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is saying not so fast.
Disney+ Made Glaring Blunder With Missing Christmas Episode
Disney+ is one of the best— if not the best — streaming services for holiday movies each December. The Disney-backed streaming service has such an iconic back catalog of classic Christmas movies, such as The Santa Clause and Home Alone. It has plenty of holiday specials and shorts starring Mickey Mouse and company. Plus, The Simpsons has some all-time great Christmas episodes. While putting on some random holiday specials this weekend, including Pepper Ann's "A Kosher Christmas" and Dinosaurs' "Refrigerator Day," we noticed that the streamer made a pretty glaring blunder when it came to securing the rights to and/or uploading one key holiday special. (Click here for Disney+ subscription info.)
Of Course Johnny Depp And Will Smith Battled It Out For Most Googled Actor Of 2022, But There Were Some Surprises Lower On The List
Google released its most searched actors of 2022, with Johnny Depp and Will Smith coming out on top, but there were some surprises in store for the rest of the list.
‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Calls Filming the Show ‘Beyond Tough’
Although Sylvester Stallone has plenty of experience acting in films, he admits working on a TV show is a whole different beast.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Refused to Pose for ‘Ridiculous’ Promotional Pictures Because of His Height
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness was so worried about how his height would come off in relation to a horse that he refused to complete a photoshoot.
H.E.R. Shocks Audience During Ballroom Scene of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live
Thursday night, ABC aired the latest in their Live Disney Concert series, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Celebration with the multi-faceted performer, H.E.R. as the lead role of Belle. The concert special reenacted scenes from the 1991 animated film, with scenes from the original Disney Renaissance classic interspersed throughout.
PHOTOS: Star Neil Patrick Harris Plays Tour Guide at Walt Disney World
Actor, singer, and celebrity Neil Patrick Harris recently took up the role of tour guide while on a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season alongside his husband, David Burtka. Harris’ family, including his husband and their two children, accompanied the family of actress Mariska Hargitay and...
2022 marks the end of a Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ box office stranglehold that’s lasted over a decade
Death, taxes, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominating the box office are three of the very few certainties in life, but a streak that’s stretched on for a decade is poised to come to an end thanks to the one-two punch of Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Disney Paid Robin Williams Next To Nothing For ‘Aladdin’
The late Robin Williams is still one of the most beloved actors of all time. He appeared in movies such as Good Will Hunting, Patch Adams, Mrs. Doubtfire, and many, many others. One of his most famous voice roles was as the Genie in the animated Disney film Aladdin. While...
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Rupert Grint Calls 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene ‘Satisfying’ and ‘Haunting’
Rupert Grint explains why one scene in the 'Harry Potter' movies was both satisfying and haunting for him to film.
‘it’s a small world’ Boats Turning Black, Disney-Cast Member Union Negotiations to Resume in January, Disneyland Website Adds Courtesy Advisory, & More: Daily Recap (12/26/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, December 26, 2022.
Little Girl Basically Tells Mom to Mind Her Business When She Catches Her Sneaking Salt at a Restaurant
This has to be like a kid's rite of passage.
Jerry Bruckheimer Says He Would ‘Love to Have’ Johnny Depp in Another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie
Jerry Bruckheimer said he would “love to have” Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in another Pirates Of the Caribbean entry. “You’d have to ask them,” Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if Disney would welcome Depp back for another instalment of the popular franchise. “I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know. I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”
“…simply squeezing into the Deadpool suit” – Josh Brolin Spills on How Ryan Reynolds’ Training Has Changed Over the Years
While everyone is talking about how great it would be to see Deadpool once again pairing with Wolverine, let us talk about how Ryan Reynolds is still fit for his Deadpool suit. The American-Canadian actor is going to get into his suit after a long wait. As Hugh Jackman is ready to gear up as Wolverine, let us see if Reynolds is ready or not.
Marvel fuels major delay rumors by removing Disney Plus 2023 preview promo
The past month or so has seen the hype for Agatha: Coven of Chaos skyrocket in the wake of numerous exciting casting updates, with everyone from White Lotus favorite Aubrey Plaza to Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke to Broadway legend Patti LuPone joining the MCU series. Unfortunately, after managing to turn the show into one of the most hotly anticipated Marvel projects coming in 2023, the studio might be about to let us down by pushing it back into 2024.
