Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale
Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the...
Blue Raider Baseball to Host 50th Annual Groundhog Day Luncheon
Middle Tennessee baseball will celebrate 50 years of its annual Groundhog Day Luncheon Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. in the MTSU Student Ballroom. Ticket prices are as follows and can be purchased by calling the Blue Raider Athletics ticket office at 615-898-5261. Baseball alumni: $20. General Admission (early): $25. General...
Southwest Airlines States They Will Return to Normal Operations by Friday
The Southwest Airlines delays and changes continue this week causing travelers more headaches getting home or to their holiday destinations. On Thursday, Southwest released a statement which says by Friday, December 30th they plan to return to normal operations with little disruptions. Stating, “We are encouraged by the progress we’ve...
Country Artist Eric Church Creates Management Company With Longtime Manager
Eric Church and longtime manager John Peets have partnered to form a new endeavor and all-inclusive enterprise: Solid Entertainment. Solid Entertainment centralizes all things Church while doubling down on infrastructure behind investments in his ever-evolving professional footprint, including the award-winning artist’s new SiriusXM Channel Outsiders Radio and his Lower Broadway venue, bar and restaurant, Chief’s, along with his own in-house merchandise operation and loyal fan club, known as the Church Choir.
Ribbon Cutting: Happy’s Sports Lounge in Murfreesboro
Happy’s Sports Lounge held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 302 W Main St in Murfreesboro. Happy’s Sports Lounge has fun down to a tee! No matter your age or interest, Happy’s offers something up everyone’s alley!. 5 State-Of -The Art Trackman Golf...
MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development
Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
OBITUARY: Gary Barton
Gary I. Barton, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, December 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital. He was the son of the late Joseph Jeffrey Barton and Florence May Day Barton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Adam Barton; and a sister, Joyce Barton Bucknell.
Oaklands Mansion: From Plantation to Community Gathering Place
Murfreesboro has connections to many families who were prominent in the land acquisition and politics of Tennessee in the early days. One of these people was Colonel Hardee Murfree, for whom the city of Murfreesboro is named. Murfree, an aristocratic North Carolina shipping merchant and farmer, had the funds to purchase thousands of acres of land from Revolutionary War veterans who were not interested in moving to property they were given, in what would become Tennessee, for their service in the war. He ended up owning land that would eventually become parts of Rutherford, Davidson and Williamson Counties.
Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning
Good Morning. We are hoping you are bundled up and staying warm. Here is what we know this morning after last night’s Winter Storm Elliott:. Widespread Power Outages- We are seeing the biggest problems in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford. But the numbers are lower than expected with NES leading the way with 1600+ outages.
WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize
Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Ribbon Cutting: The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee
The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Suite A in Murfreesboro. Selling of shirts blanks (cotton to polyester), heat press and sticky vinyl, and sublimation products. The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee. 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Suite A. Murfreesboro,...
City of La Vergne Prepares for Winter Storm
La Vergne public works crews are preparing for a wintery mix expected to come in later this afternoon. Meteorologists are calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon that could change into snow later in the evening with strong winds and lows reaching into single digits through the weekend. Street department crews...
WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee
We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.EXT.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, McMinnville, and Spencer 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one half to two inches...with local amounts of 3 inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...roughly the northern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front...some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
OBITUARY: Marian Thurman
Marian Thurman passed away on December 26, 2022. She was a native of Pulaski and has lived in Rutherford County for 48 years. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Tobie and Marian Marks, and husband; James “Jim” Thurman. She is survived by her son, Mark (Pamela) Thurman of Auburntown, TN; daughters, Karen (Keith) Reecer of Portland, TN, Candee (Doug Watson) Hawkins of Murfreesboro; sister, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Justin Summar, Rocky Reecer, Jason Hawkins, Nick Hawkins, Brandon Thurman, Breanna Thurman; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
OBITUARY: Ray Morris
Ray Morris, age 93 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A native of Abbeville, MS, he was the son of the late Walter Everett and Geneva Elizabeth Hall Morris. Ray was also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters. Ray is survived by his...
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Jane Starnes
Elizabeth Jane Starnes, age 86, passed away on December 26, 2022. She was born in Greenville, TN, and has lived in middle Tennessee for over 50 years. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Orvil Easterly and Viola Harmon Easterly; husband, Billy C. Starnes; son, Gary Starnes; daughter, Donna Clemmons; brothers, Robert Easterly, Kenneth Easterly, Jack Easterly, Junior Easterly; and sister, Vera Ottinger. She is survived by a son, Thomas (Pam) Starnes; daughter, Linda Jones, Nancy Smith, Debra Gordon, Carol (Lee) Belcher, Patsy (Andy) Richardson; and over 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
OBITUARY: Geneva Botner “Jenny” Dean
Geneva Botner “Jenny” Dean, age 97 of Murfreesboro died December 26, 2022. She was a native of Manchester, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dean, and parents, John Botner and Sudie Smith Botner. Mrs. Dean was a member of First Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Tips for Driving in Icy and Snowy Conditions
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon on Monday. Light snow showers will move through the area-accumulations 1″ or less. Roads will quickly become snow-covered and potentially slick, possibly causing travel issues. Please be patient if you have to travel. Driving in...
