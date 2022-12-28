ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Associated Press

Senators come back to win in OT, end Capitals' win streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex DeBrincat tied the game and scored in overtime to help the Ottawa Senators snap the Capitals’ five game winning streak, beating Washington 4-3 Thursday night. Tim Stutzle scored with 15.3 seconds remaining in the second period to start Ottawa’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. DeBrincat tied the score with 5:43 left in regulation and won it 1:31 into 3-on-3 OT. “I thought we played well,” said DeBrincat, a 41-goal scorer last season with Chicago who now has 13 through 35 games with the Senators. “They’re a good team. They’ve been on a hot streak right now, and we did a good job of shutting them down for the most part.” Cam Talbot bounced back from allowing two goals on the first eight shots he faced to make 22 saves. Rookie defenseman Jake Sanderson also scored to help the Senators win a second game in a row.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
TEMPE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Successful Road Trip, Kyrou, World Juniors, & More

The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their road trip on the night before Christmas Eve. Overall, the road trip was a success despite a tough ending. They kept themselves afloat in terms of the playoff picture, even though it’s only December. The Blues have clear flaws and inconsistencies this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly set to return vs. Arizona Coyotes

Rielly had missed the last 15 games for the Leafs with a knee injury, a span of over a month. The Leafs went 12-2-1 in his absence, thanks to the work of a strong defensive structure from Keefe, as well as the emergence of new addition Conor Timmins and the play of Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren as a top four pair.
ARIZONA STATE
NHL

Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
The Associated Press

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings’ first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018. Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip Danault also scored and Copley made 23 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory

But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY

