Read full article on original website
Related
Senators come back to win in OT, end Capitals' win streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex DeBrincat tied the game and scored in overtime to help the Ottawa Senators snap the Capitals’ five game winning streak, beating Washington 4-3 Thursday night. Tim Stutzle scored with 15.3 seconds remaining in the second period to start Ottawa’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. DeBrincat tied the score with 5:43 left in regulation and won it 1:31 into 3-on-3 OT. “I thought we played well,” said DeBrincat, a 41-goal scorer last season with Chicago who now has 13 through 35 games with the Senators. “They’re a good team. They’ve been on a hot streak right now, and we did a good job of shutting them down for the most part.” Cam Talbot bounced back from allowing two goals on the first eight shots he faced to make 22 saves. Rookie defenseman Jake Sanderson also scored to help the Senators win a second game in a row.
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Successful Road Trip, Kyrou, World Juniors, & More
The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their road trip on the night before Christmas Eve. Overall, the road trip was a success despite a tough ending. They kept themselves afloat in terms of the playoff picture, even though it’s only December. The Blues have clear flaws and inconsistencies this...
Henrique scores twice as Ducks knock off Golden Knights in shootout
Adam Henrique had two goals and John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday night.
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly set to return vs. Arizona Coyotes
Rielly had missed the last 15 games for the Leafs with a knee injury, a span of over a month. The Leafs went 12-2-1 in his absence, thanks to the work of a strong defensive structure from Keefe, as well as the emergence of new addition Conor Timmins and the play of Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren as a top four pair.
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Rosen, Binnington spark Blues to 3-1 win over Blackhawks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen scored unassisted and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Rosen’s goal in the second period snapped a 1-all tie and gave St. Louis victories in both...
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings’ first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018. Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip Danault also scored and Copley made 23 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games.
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
FOX Sports
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Ron Holland, Duncanville (Texas) reach Les Schwab Invitational final with win over Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
Duncanville 83, Bishop Gorman 72 Four Panthers scored at least 15 points and they broke open a halftime deadlock with a 23-14 third period in a hard-fought Les Schwab Invitational semifinal win over the Gaels. Ron Holland (25 points, 11 rebounds), Cameron Barnes (17), KJ Lewis (16) and ...
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Comments / 0