Kevin Durant Reacts to Luka Doncic Making History vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic made history in the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?
Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma, NBA stars react to Luka Doncic’s unbelievable 60-20-10 game
Luka Doncic is on another level. The Dallas Mavericks star just posted a stat line against the New York Knicks that left his NBA peers such as Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma, DeMar DeRozan, and the rest of the NBA in awe of his greatness. Doncic finished with a cartoonish stat...
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Luka Doncic Sets New Mavs & NBA Records in Miraculous Win vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com gives you a full recap of the game.
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral
DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown also scored 29 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 on Thursday night. Derrick White scored 15 points and blocked Paul George’s layup with 33 seconds left and Boston leading by three. Brown hit two free throws down the stretch and Tatum made one to ice it.
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Clippers: Paint Production and Defense Propel Boston to Fourth-Straight Victory
In the Celtics' 116-110 win over the Clippers, Boston generated 54 points in the paint, often capitalizing on Los Angeles' lack of resistance, shooting the gap, and getting to the basket. Doing so also helped get the defense in rotation, as the hosts drove-and-kicked its way to working the ball ...
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
Davis leads Memphis over South Florida 93-86 in AAC opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 24 points and Memphis defeated South Florida 93-86 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Davis also had nine assists and five steals for the Tigers (11-3). DeAndre Williams scored 16 points with seven rebounds. Alex Lomax contributed 16 points and six assists. Serrel Smith Jr. […]
