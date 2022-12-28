ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
Boston

Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown also scored 29 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 on Thursday night. Derrick White scored 15 points and blocked Paul George’s layup with 33 seconds left and Boston leading by three. Brown hit two free throws down the stretch and Tatum made one to ice it.
WREG

Davis leads Memphis over South Florida 93-86 in AAC opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 24 points and Memphis defeated South Florida 93-86 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Davis also had nine assists and five steals for the Tigers (11-3). DeAndre Williams scored 16 points with seven rebounds. Alex Lomax contributed 16 points and six assists. Serrel Smith Jr. […]
