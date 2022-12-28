ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

January’s Second Annual Thin Mint Sprint Supports Girl Scouts

By Lee Rennick
Cheatham County Source
 1 day ago

Lovers of Girls Scout cookies know that Thin Mints and all of the other delicious flavors will be making their way into the hands of troupe supporters beginning in early January, but in Ashland City there will also be the Second Annual Thin Mint Sprint on January 28 at Camp Sycamore Hills in Ashland City, Tennessee. The Thin Mint Sprint benefits the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee , which supports more than 10,000 girls in 39 counties.

Registration for the run is now open . There are three participation options: An in-person 5K Run, a One Mile Fun Run, and a Virtual 5K Run. Because supporters are spread all over Middle Tennessee, the organization felt it was important to have a virtual version so more people have an opportunity to support the organization. The fees vary depending on which option is chosen. The in-person 5K costs $40 to enter. The virtual version costs $30. And the Fun Run has a $25 entry fee. There is a special discount for Girl Scouts who register before January 17, 2023 and enter the GirlRunner23 code.

All registered participants, be they in person or virtual, will receive a t-shirt, a goodie bag, a fun patch, and, of course, a box of Girl Scout cookies. “Virtual runners can pick them up in advance,” said Amy Feller Partch, serving the Girls Scouts of Middle Tennessee communications team, “if they want to wear their shirts when running.”

Immediately following the completion of the races, there will be a Toddler Trot followed by the awards presentation.

On a frigid day in late January 2022, 275 runners and walkers between the ages of four and 79 participated in the event, with another 50 participating virtually. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to see you all here to participate in something that I am passionate about,” Agenia Clark, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee President and Chief Executive Officer, told the well-bundled crowd on the morning of the race last year.

Funds raised from the event support the organization’ s mission to build strong female leaders who have courage, confidence, character and care about their community. Financial assistance is provided to girls who would otherwise be unable to participate in programming and summer camps.

Girls Scouts was founded in 1912 by Juliette Gordon Low—also known widely by her nickname, “Daisy”— in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The first troop was made up of 18 girls who all shared a sense of curiosity and a belief that they could do anything. At a time, women in the United States weren’t allowed to vote and were expected to live by strident social norms which restricted a girl’s “place.” Creating an organization that encourages girls to embrace their unique strengths and create their own opportunities was game-changing. But, “from that small gathering of girls over 100 years ago a movement was ignited allowing every girl to unlock their full potential, find lifelong friends, and make the world a better place.”

According to the Girls Scout’s website , the 1913 Girl Scout Handbooks said, “ The work of today is the history of tomorrow, and we are its makers.”

Over time, Girl Scout programming keeps up with what is happening in the world, and current offerings open the doors for girls to the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Camp Sycamore Hills, where the run takes place, was established in 1958. During the summer months Girl Scout campers have the opportunity to experience the great outdoors. There are all kinds of activities in which to participate, like archery, bluff rappelling, canoeing, cookouts, high ropes, horseback riding, obstacle courses, team adventures, tree climbing, and wagon rides.

New facilities, including a pool, were added before the camp opened back up last summer after being closed by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. While the well-known big red barn is still on-site, a new multi-purpose building offers an updated kitchen, meeting rooms, and more. The camp stretches over 742 acres of beautiful bluffs and meadows at 2020 Girl Scout Road in Ashland City.

