PHOTOS: St. Regis Winter Festival
Families from around the county gathered together Dec. 13, for a fun-filled Winter Festival at St. Regis School. ...
Community Calendar
Superior Branch Mineral County Library Mon. - Thu. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Sat. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon. Confabs 11:00 Hobnobbing 1:30 Tue. CESSS the day & Lunch at the Library 11:00 CAKLS 2:00 Wed.Parents as Teachers Storytime @ 11 a.m. Thurs. Bees Book Group 2:00 Sat. Help w/ Heather 12:00 St. Regis Branch Mineral County Library Computer/WiFi access local material check-out with access to the Shared Library check-out site. Tues. & Thurs. 4:30 - 8:30 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Located at St. Regis School District Library. Plains Public Library Open Mon. - Thurs. 10 a.m - 6 p.m. Visit the website and Facebook page for...
Santa strolls along Railroad Street
Santa took time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to bring joy to the children in Plains during his visit earlier this month. Mountain West Clothing/The Bean Bag, 406 Outlet, Garden Gift and Floral, and Mangy Moose each found a cozy corner for Santa to meet the children and also supplied gifts for him to hand out to the children. Santa, sometimes called Steve Spurr during the off season, is president of the local Lion’s Club and has volunteered for this coveted position for about the last 10 years. His little elf helper, Kendall Spurr, has been by Santa’s...
Superior massage therapist 'listens' to the body
In 2003 when Jessie Vaillancourt graduated from college in Vermont, she moved to Alberton. She became the effervescent, fun-loving face of Alberton Feed in 2010 until it closed just before the pandemic in 2019. But before the closure, she realized that her tiny body couldn't unload semis of hay and feed bags forever so she became a student at Massage Training Institute of Montana, in Kalispell. “It was rigorous,” she beams. “I would recommend this school to anyone interested and I'll lend you my books!” Traveling every other weekend for class on Saturday and Sunday did introduce her to some beautiful...
Plains JMG students organize candy cane exchange
In the dark of night last Wednesday evening residents along the streets of Plains could see Santa perched atop a Plains fire truck. Following close behind were the Plains JMG school class exchanging candy canes for food to be donated to the Plains Community Food Bank. The evening activities were organized by Kati Mitchell, a teacher from the Plains Job’s for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) class. Chief Anthony Young and the Plains Fire Department supplied the perch for Santa in the form of a large red fire truck. Santa and the JMG senior class started their trek through town at the high...
Superior students help spread Christmas joy
The Christmas Basket program has been organized as a group effort by several different organizations over the years. The Superior LIONS Club has done much of the heavy lifting to spread good cheer to families in Mineral County who might need a helping hand. Women in Timber was a steady partner until so many of the members aged out making the organization phase out many community activities they were involved in. “The LIONS got together and liked the program enough that they all decided they wanted to save it. So that’s what’s happened the last couple of years as WIT...
Winter storm starts with snow, ends with record lows
Winter Storm Elliott brought on onslaught of snow followed by near record cold temperatures during the days leading up to Christmas. Snow started to accumulate late Monday night on the 19th and continued steadily all-day Tuesday. Weather observers around the county reported close to 18 inches in DeBorgia, over 12 inches in St. Regis and Thompson Falls, and around 10 inches in the Lozeau area. A semi accident just east of Riverbend had traffic backed up for several hours Tuesday afternoon into the evening. After digging out Mineral County residents then braced for extreme cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front...
Howard Dean Reese
“Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not grow faint.” Isaiah 40:31 Howard Dean Reese, 80, peacefully went home to the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his Alberton home while surrounded by family. Born August 23, 1942, Dean lived a full life with faith in God, love for his family, awe of natural beauty, and a wide network of friends as his cornerstones. Father to Stacy King, Wendy Cabrales, Launi Holland, Kelly Avants, Joshua Reese and Jenny...
Clifford Roy Warnken
Clifford Roy Warnken, 87, died peacefully September 3, 2022 surrounded by his family. Clifford, or Scrooge to many of his family and friends, was born November 7, 1934 in Superior, MT to Theodore and Loretta Warnken, both from Superior. Clifford was 5th of 10 children. Clifford graduated from Superior High School in 1954 and then spent several years in the United States Army. When he returned from his time in the military Clifford worked with one of his brothers on the Warnken Ranch raising cattle and farming. Clifford married Ruth E. Heimbigner Keck on July 21, 1962. Clifford not only...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
12/14/22 Medical Assistance Required, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded. One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital. Traffic Complaint, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Vehicle Slide Off, Brooklyn Avenue, Superior, Dispatch took information, reporting party advised they have assistance on the way. Medical Assistance Required, Henderson Lane, Superior, Superior EMS responded. Welfare Check, I-90 EB MM 65, Deputy responded. Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 43, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy, Superior EMS and Superior Fire responded. Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings. Traffic Stop, MT Highway...
Fourth-grader's artwork goes on world tour
Plains fourth-grader Chloe Monselet is attracting worldwide attention with her artwork. Her artwork is one-of-a-kind, starting out as a twin bed sheet. The idea of sending it worldwide was first suggested by her uncle Dave Williams. That is when teachers Cindy Gumm and Dana Diehl got involved. Gumm was the first person chosen to represent the Plains area that would start its worldwide journey. Gumm presented the painting to the fourth-grade class, and this was the start of its next step. The intent of the artworks worldwide tour is to search for the next person that will take it into another classroom...
Plains art students bring holiday cheer to area businesses
Art teacher Kristen Cole’s students spent last Thursday bringing holiday cheer to businesses around Plains. They used their art skills to paint holiday-themed pictures on the windows of 17 businesses. The Post Office was among those having 11 windows painted. This was the second year in a row to have the students paint their windows. Artist and 10th-grader RuBea Privett was hard at work painting the character, Cindy Lou Who, which came to life under her brush strokes. Privett said she enjoyed spending time creating her art. Ninth-graders Madi Peele and Maddie Carter were adding more holiday cheer to the windows,...
School gym alarm system works perfectly in smoke incident
At 4:07 p.m., Dec. 14, Plains Fire Department and the Plains Community Ambulance were dispatched to a fire in the new gymnasium at the Plains School. The emergency was confined to the laundry room within the new gymnasium. A malfunctioning washer machine caused a smoke only emergency. Superintendent Thom Chisholm said he was grateful that the new gym was equipped with a state-of-the-art alarm system. The smoke detection system sounded the alarm without activating the emergency sprinkler system. Chisholm said the new alarm system worked as designed. If the water sprinkler system had been activated, it would have caused thousands of dollars in damage. The damage was only smoke related and was quickly cleaned up.
Plains school Christmas bazaar draws 42 vendors
The first annual Plains school bazaar took place in the new gymnasium Saturday and was well supported by the community. Envisioned by Debbie Brown, a member of the school faculty, it was to be a showcase for students to show off their many talents. It quickly grew to include local vendors and those outside the area. A large range of items were offered, from Christmas trees to baked goods, metal signs and holiday decorations. Several of the student vendors were selling items to raise money for various causes, including sixth-grader Brianna Kulawinski. She had been working hard all the previous...
FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good
With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
Volunteers assist Santa during Plains visit
On a cold early December morning last Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus set up shop in the old log cabin on Railroad Street in Plains. Along with Santa, the pesky Grinch showed up to tease the children who came to give Santa their Christmas wish lists. Each year volunteers help build and sew the gifts the children receive from Santa. After spending time on Santa’s knee, the children get to choose from handmade dolls to little wooden trucks or tractors. The dolls that were given to the children by Santa were made by The Plains Women’s Club — some members cutting, some...
'West Enders' create networking number
Residents who live along I-90 between mile marker 22 and Saltese are in the west end of Mineral County. Affectionately known as ‘West Enders’ with three restaurants, one gas station, three bar/casinos, one motel and a gift shop being the largest employers. They are the welcoming committee of east bound travelers on I-90 and "Thanks for Coming to Montana" folks destined for Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, Seattle and I-5. Some live off the grid, and like it that way and others are active in community social events. Many are snowmobilers and ATV enthusiasts and horseback riding and mountain biking are also...
Tree of Life reception recognizes those who died
Clark Fork Valley Hospital invited residents last week to take part in the Hospice Tree of Life reception. Hospice is a national organization devoted to the medical care for people with an anticipated life expectancy of six months or less and is funded through donors and sponsors. The Plains chapter is sponsored by the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. The Hospice Tree of Life ceremony usually happens this time of the year and gives those who have lost loved one’s a time to reflect on their passing as well as share their stories with those similarly affected. The attendees were welcomed by...
Christmas season arrives in Plains with parade
Christmas festivities began in Plains last week with a tree lighting and parade. The sidewalks along Plain’s Railroad Avenue came alive with families and friends taking advantage of the many local businesses. Mountain West Clothing/Bean Bug, Garden Gifts and Floral, Mangy Moose Mercantile, 406 Outlet and Hello Sweetness Designs offered sales and giveaways. There were cookies and activities for the kids. Santa’s helpers, with Lions Club President Steve Spurr, were seen along the greenway, struggling to erect this year’s Christmas tree. With the help of several passersby, they succeeded in getting it in the upright position, ready for decorations. This year’s tree...
Cash Mitchell Farmer
It is with intense sorrow that we must announce the passing of Cash Mitchell Farmer of Plains on Nov. 16, 2022. He was born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital Jan. 4, 2013, the first baby born in Sanders County in 2013. We invite you to share our love and memories of him, at a service on Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Plains Bible Chapel. Cash was very active in school, sports, and other activities in the community, so we are hoping this will provide a time for us all to gather to fondly share memories of him. Cash is survived by his loving mother Andrea, father Buddy, paternal grandparents Pat and Ed, maternal grandparents Anita and Gary, aunts Melinda and Amanda, uncle Todd, brothers Nicholas and Shane, sister Faith, and cousins Curran, Connor, Caleb, Zackery, Garrett, and Wyatt, along with many loving family members from Washington to Oklahoma. As we continue this never ending lost broken heart feeling, we wanted to thank again our family, friends, staff and this wonderful community for your prayers, love and support.
