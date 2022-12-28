Read full article on original website
LaNisha Cole Recites “Ciara’s Prayer” As Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12
Being a Nick Cannon baby mama isn’t easy work. Many celebrities became parents this year, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. Nick Cannon’s name is also on the list. However, he has everyone else beat as he welcomed a total of five children this year, all of them with different women.
Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump
Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
LaKeith Stanfield’s Baby Mama Blasted Him In Old Tweets
The 31-year-old actor is in some heat following a baby mama’s accusations of negligence and absenteeism. Sometimes, good news comes with some bad news as well. LaKeith Stanfield recently proposed to his girlfriend, but 24-year-old artist Tylor Hurd said that he is her daughter’s father. Moreover, she said that he’s been absent from her daughter Apollo’s life. Afterwards, old tweets of hers resurfaced that give credence to her confession.
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly & More Trend From “Rappers We Need To Leave In 2022” Viral Tweet
The rappers were joined by Yeat and Jack Harlow on a list of supposedly bad rappers, which got people debating. Even if some artists are better than others, some social media users are a bit too eager to point that out. French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, and other rappers trended on social media this week for their inclusion in a viral tweet of “Rappers We Need To Leave In 2022.” As if Megan Fox wanting a girlfriend wasn’t enough, MGK received his fair share of both criticism and defense in the comments. Moreover, Stans and haters argued over whether these rappers deserved a placement.
Cher Calls Her Man “Daddy” In New Year’s Eve Post With Ring
The Goddess of Pop shooed haters away on Twitter and continued to spark engagement rumors with her ring. New Year’s Eve arrived with a lot of pomp, circumstance, and crazy celebrity parties that we haven’t even dreamed of. Cher recently shared pictures of her with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards for their New Year’s outing, calling him “daddy.” Moreover, she showed off aa glistening ring that has sparked plenty of betrothal rumors on social media.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Keenan Cahill Dead At 27, YouTuber Was On Life Support After Heart Surgery
The late internet personality was best known for his videos that saw him lip-synching with celebrities. As per usual, the last few days are proving to be some of the most interesting as unexpected headlines continue to pour in. Earlier today, word of Andrew Tate’s Romanian detainment was making rounds, but now, the internet has fallen into mourning after finding out about the death of Keenan Cahill.
Twitter Reacts To Jeffree Star Exposing The Illuminati
Some are concerned, others are indifferent, but a lot of people are going wild over the makeup artist’s claims. Jeffree Star caused a storm on Twitter yesterday (December 30th) when he claimed the Illuminati tried to ruin his life. Moreover, he said that he evaded the supposed world order for the last two years and that any challengers to their system are persecuted. Naturally, people had all sorts of opinions online, but they fell on feeds as fast as lead.
Body Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After Shooting
As more evidence from the Tory and Megan trial comes forth, fans are making sense of this information after a closed case. After the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case closed, authorities and media outlets released more footage and evidence. Newly shared footage from police body cams and 911 calls demonstrate the distress of the occasion. In them, the Houston rapper cried in pain as she received treatment from medics. Also, the call recording details respondents’ initial response.
Anita Pointer Dead At 74, Grammy-Winning Singer’s Family & Fans Mourn
2021 previously ended on a sad note with the death of Hollywood icon Betty White. In 2022, we once again closed out the year by saying goodbye to another legend – Anita Pointer. The recording artist was best known for her work alongside her three sisters, Ruth, Bonnie, and...
Gangsta Boo Dead At 43: Report
Gangsta Boo has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo has reportedly passed away at the age of 43, according to TMZ. Her Three 6 Mafia collaborator, DJ Paul, seemingly confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, Sunday afternoon. In comments on Paul’s post, numerous artists...
Drake’s July Swedish Detainment Caught On Camera, Rapper Finally Posts Video: Watch
While reflecting on his 2022, Drizzy couldn’t hold back on giving fans a look at the summertime fiasco. The summer of 2022 was a big one for Drake, what with the arrival of his surprise Honestly, Nevermind album. That was an undeniably huge success for him. However, the warmer months also saw the Canadian rapper landing in some hot water with Swedish police.
Smoke DZA Releases Monstrous Song, “What Would Push Do”
Smoke DZA just released a new album Money For Dummies, and it’s full of varied highlights and a little something for everyone. However, one of the album’s most visceral and immediate moments came in the form of “What Would Push Do.” Moreover, DZA fans might expect an even fusion of smooth flows, cloudy instrumentation, and a more classic-sounding beat. Still, the 38-year-old still has some tricks up his sleeve, as this track is undoubtedly nasty.
Westside Gunn Announces Plans To Retire From Rap – Again
The FlyGod took to his Twitter account to make the announcement on Friday (December 30). Westside Gunn is no stranger to teasing his retirement. In 2019, he announced that 2021 would be his last year rapping, after confirming that he still planned to release his collaborative project with Madlib. However,...
Alleged XXXTENTACION Murderer Says Drake Needs To Testify In Trial
The attorneys are also demanding that DJ Akademiks testify. It’s been nearly five years since XXXTENTACION was murdered in Florida at just 20 years old. However, his legacy lives on because of his expressive music that continues to touch his fanbase. However, the Florida native did have a rather controversial past with violent accusations.
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday.
Young Thug’s Dad Says His Son Shoudn’t Take A Plea Deal
Young Thug’s father recently discussed his son’s upcoming trial. Young Thug’s Dad, Jeffery Williams Sr., professed his son’s innocence in a new interview, stating that the rapper shouldn’t take a plea deal. Speaking with Infamous Sylvia on Friday, Williams Sr. addressed Thug’s upcoming case.
“The Game” Actor Hosea Chanchez Pens Open Letter To Megan Thee Stallion
The 41-year-old also called out Kylie Jenner in the Instagram post. A week following the end of Tory Lanez’s trial, “The Game” actor Hosea Chanchez is offering support to Megan thee Stallion. Penning an open letter to the Traumazine rapper on Friday evening, Chanchez is publicly standing behind the Texas native after Lanez was handed a guilty verdict.
Michael Jackson’s Three Kids Enjoy Snow Day
The King of Pop’s three children seem to be enjoying the holiday season in style. Amid the holiday season, families everywhere are looking for good times to spend together, even the most famous ones. Michael Jackson’s three children Paris, Prince, and Bigi went for a snow day together in Tahoe.
Chrisean Rock Says Her First Word Was “Hallelujah,” Shares New Gospel Song
While it’s infused with some hip-hop elements, the social media star has injected her music with her love of gospel, which goes way back. Even our earliest memories stick with us all the way to adulthood, and sometimes they can result in some streams. Chrisean Rock teased a new gospel song called “Hallelujah” via Instagram and said that it was her first word. In the short clip, she sang along to the song’s lyrics and jumped up in excitement. Also, some trap drums come in later that makes it sound like a potentially hip-hop based cut. Whatever the case, Blueface’s lady was excited in the comments to share the track.
