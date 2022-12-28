Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Has 2-Word Message Heading Into Week 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a massive come-from-behind win on Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Down 10 in the fourth quarter, they were able to rally to win in overtime by three, 19-16. The win got them to 7-8 overall as they continue to hold a one-game lead for first place in the NFC South.
Giants captains ask fans for help Sunday against Colts
The New York Giants can clinch a playoff berth Sunday with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. No one expected much from the Giants this season. Some analysts had them winning as few as four or five games. Yet here we are with two games remaining and the Giants (8-6-1) have a 92% chance of making the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. They’d really like to take care of business and clinch a playoff spot at home against the reeling Colts.
Classic at Damien boys basketball tournament: Gold and Platinum Division semifinal live updates and recaps
Who will make Friday's championship games?
NBA struggles to keep up with Broncos-Rams, sees Christmas ratings uptick despite NFL competition
Christmas day has long been the purview of the NBA on the American sports calendar. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this season, the NFL took full advantage with its first-ever holiday triple-header that expectedly dominated the ratings. But it didn't appear to hurt the NBA. While trailing the NFL by steep margins, the NBA managed a notable uptick in viewership from 2021 over the course of its five-game slate.
Davis leads Memphis over South Florida 93-86 in AAC opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 24 points and Memphis defeated South Florida 93-86 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Davis also had nine assists and five steals for the Tigers (11-3). DeAndre Williams scored 16 points with seven rebounds. Alex Lomax contributed 16 points and six assists. Serrel Smith Jr. […]
Giants captains send letter to fans ahead of Colts game: 'Be loud'
The New York Giants sent out a letter on Wednesday evening ahead of their Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts. In it, the team’s 10 captains thanked fans for their support this season and asked that they not only pack MetLife Stadium on Sunday but that they have the place rocking.
