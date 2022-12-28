The New York Giants can clinch a playoff berth Sunday with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. No one expected much from the Giants this season. Some analysts had them winning as few as four or five games. Yet here we are with two games remaining and the Giants (8-6-1) have a 92% chance of making the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. They’d really like to take care of business and clinch a playoff spot at home against the reeling Colts.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO