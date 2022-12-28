Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Bill Simmons Warns LeBron James That Luka Doncic Could Overtake His Scoring Record After He Surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Don't Wrap It Up When You Get To 38,000"
Speaking on his podcast, Bill Simmons said Luka Doncic could pass LeBron James in scoring, speculated on how likely it is to happen.
NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s immediate reaction to dropping historic 60-21-10 triple double
Luka Doncic, simply put, is one of the most magical players in NBA history. His basketball wizardry was in full display once more as he put the Dallas Mavericks (and perhaps even the entire state of Texas) on his back with a gigantic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance to lead the Mavs to a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in overtime.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
So far, it's been lacking.
What Is Kyrie Irving Writing on His Old Nike Shoes?
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving continues to send vague messages with his Nike shoes.
Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
NBA Fans Debate Whether Ja Morant's New Nike Logo Is Just Kobe Bryant's Logo Upside Down
Ja Morant has had a rapid rise to stardom in the NBA. The second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, there were some concerns regarding Ja because of the level of competition he played against when he was at Murray State, but it was clear to everybody in his rookie season that Morant was something special.
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
Winter storm should have prompted cancelation of Cavaliers game for safety of fans, employees
Apparently, a blizzard, a state of emergency, wind chills causing frostbite in under 30 minutes, and a treacherous Interstate 90 with ice on the freeway were not enough for the Cavaliers and the NBA to cancel the game on Dec. 23 between Cleveland and Toronto at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Making...
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Re-Emerges As NBA’s MVP Favorite
The Dallas Mavericks are certainly thankful to have Luka Doncic on their team. He proves on a nearly nightly basis why he is among the best players not only in the NBA but in the world, and he has been a big reason for Dallas’ recent resurgence. The Mavericks...
Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway
The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
LeBron James Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record
By the time Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played his last regular season game on April 22, 1989, he had set NBA records for most career points (38,387), most career field goals made (15,837), and most minutes played (57,446). Those three records still stand today. However, as the great Olympic swimmer Mark Spitz...
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3. The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to
