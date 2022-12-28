ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade

Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway

The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record

By the time Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played his last regular season game on April 22, 1989, he had set NBA records for most career points (38,387), most career field goals made (15,837), and most minutes played (57,446). Those three records still stand today. However, as the great Olympic swimmer Mark Spitz...
