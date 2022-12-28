The Golden State Warriors held the Utah Jazz to just 13 points in the final quarter in the team's 112-107 victory at Chase Center on Wednesday night. The Dubs trailed by as many as 12 points in the game, but a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the night, a six-point advantage after the team went without a point for over four minutes.

