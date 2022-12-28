Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
LeBron James' Lakers Humble Magic as Orlando Loses
The Orlando Magic couldn't get it done against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.
Pistons clobber Magic in game marred by 3 ejections
Alec Burks scored 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 win over
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Raptors, Suns face off looking to shake off woes
The Phoenix Suns will continue to learn how to cope with the absence of All-Star Devin Booker on Friday night
NBC Sports
Wiggins 'doubtful' to make Warriors return vs. Blazers
The Warriors operated without All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins in their last 12 games. That streak most likely will reach 13. Wiggins -- who was cleared to return after missing 10 games with a right adductor strain, only to sit out two more games with an illness -- isn't expected to play Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Late 3-pointers cap comeback, lead Warriors past Jazz
Ty Jerome came off the bench to score 17 points and team with Donte DiVincenzo on back-to-back 3-pointers that pulled
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
Duane Washington Jr. helps Suns spoil Grizzlies’ home winning streak
Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points as the visiting Phoenix Suns rolled to a 125-108 win over the
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3
Longhorns Notebook: Quinn Ewers Impresses, Defense Struggles in Alamo Bowl Loss
Three key takeaways from the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl loss to the Huskies.
NBA
Fourth Quarter Defense Leads Dubs Over Jazz
The Golden State Warriors held the Utah Jazz to just 13 points in the final quarter in the team's 112-107 victory at Chase Center on Wednesday night. The Dubs trailed by as many as 12 points in the game, but a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the night, a six-point advantage after the team went without a point for over four minutes.
Klay Thompson scores 29 as Warriors hold off Hornets
Klay Thompson had a game-high 29 points, Jonathan Kuminga hit three key late hoops and the Golden State Warriors survived
Comments / 0