NBC Sports

Wiggins 'doubtful' to make Warriors return vs. Blazers

The Warriors operated without All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins in their last 12 games. That streak most likely will reach 13. Wiggins -- who was cleared to return after missing 10 games with a right adductor strain, only to sit out two more games with an illness -- isn't expected to play Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
NBA

Fourth Quarter Defense Leads Dubs Over Jazz

The Golden State Warriors held the Utah Jazz to just 13 points in the final quarter in the team's 112-107 victory at Chase Center on Wednesday night. The Dubs trailed by as many as 12 points in the game, but a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the night, a six-point advantage after the team went without a point for over four minutes.
