From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
These new Illinois education laws take effect in 2023
(WTVO) — Several new Illinois laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will affect education. One law mandates school board members to receive trauma training. The measure was enacted in the wake of school shootings across the United States. Training pertains focuses on bias and trauma students experience in connection with race, gender […]
New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers
Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (12/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The end of cash bail in Illinois is in question after a Kankakee County judge ruled the State General Assembly “improperly attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution” by ending the practice within the new SAFE-T Act, which is scheduled to go into effect this coming Sunday. In a lawsuit filed by nearly half (65) of the local County State Attorneys throughout Illinois, the judge’s ruling late last night was overall mixed. While ending the cash bail system was noted as unconstitutional, other parts were deemed okay. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has promised to appeal the ruling while many SAFE-T Act provisions are already set to take effect with the new year starting Sunday.
Washington Examiner
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
New bill says 90 credits needed for Illinois classrooms
Starting next year, substitute teachers in Illinois will not be required to have a degree to get into the classroom according to House Bill 4798.
The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois. CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
These 15 Tiny Towns in Illinois Defiantly Have Small Town Charm
Illinois has some of the best cities in the world in my opinion, but if your looking for that small-town charm there are plenty of towns that provide that feeling. Coming from New York and moving to a small town of 2,500 people I know the feeling of culture shock from moving from a city to a small town. However, there are advantages to living in a small town, you know your neighbors, small school districts mean more one-on-one time with teachers and students, and silence at night. I have to admit, that last one took me a while to get used to. Listening to crickets over police car sirens was a BIG difference for me.
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
GOP: Expect “chaos”
While they welcome a judge’s ruling Wednesday that lifting cash bail is unconstitutional in Illinois, the state’s Republicans still say there’s a mess – and Democrats are to blame. The Pretrial Fairness Act was to take effect Sunday. But dozens of state’s attorneys filed suit, and...
Pritzker continued COVID-19 ‘disaster’ proclamation for all of 2022
(WTVO) — Even though President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that the COVID-19 pandemic was over, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s virus-related disaster proclamation was in place throughout 2022. As of this report, Illinois has been under a coronavirus disaster edict since March 2020. As most states moved into the endemic stage of COVID-19, in […]
New law to give Illinois an official state snake was introduced by a 7th grader
Starting January 1st, 2023, the eastern milksnake will become the official state snake of Illinois. Eastern milksnakePhoto byOndreicka1010/Depositphotos.com. Every January, a batch of new laws goes into effect in Illinois. This year one of those laws gives Illinois an official state snake.
Judge Rules Law Ending Cash Bail Is Unconstitutional
A judge has ruled that portions of the state law that would end cash bail in Illinois on New Year’s Day are unconstitutional. Unless a higher court intervenes, the ruling means the Pretrial Fairness Act will not take effect Sunday in the counties that challenged it, including Sangamon. The judge agreed with the arguments made by dozens of prosecutors that the new law takes away the discretion of judges and violates the rights of crime victims.
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
Illinois Purge Law Goes Into Effect January 1st
In just a few days the state of Illinois will have a law they passed earlier in 2022 come to life. The new "Purge" law, better known as a no cash bail law, will lower the detention rate of Illinois jails and could put violent, dangerous, and other offenders back onto the streets.
Pritzker Announces Additional Inaugural Events
Governor JB Pritzker is announcing more events leading up to his second inaugural on January 9th. Pritzker will take part in a community service volunteer event on Saturday, January 7th at the Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield. On Sunday, the 8th, the governor and First Lady MK Pritzker will join Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton and Second Gentleman Bryan Echols for a 2pm open house at the Old State Capitol.
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People
Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People (Sorento, IL) — Today, former Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General Tom DeVore released a statement calling Attorney General Kwame Raoul a liar. Much of DeVore’s recent race for the seat centered around the unconstitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. He stated:
